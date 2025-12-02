Global Leading Surface Plate Manufacturer - ZHHIMG with CNAS Accreditation

JINAN, SHANDONG, CHINA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zhonghui Intelligent Manufacturing (Jinan) Co., Ltd. (ZHHIMG), a specialist in non-metallic ultra-precision manufacturing since the 1980s, today announced that its prestigious CNAS Accreditation is the definitive proof of its standing as the Global Leading Surface Plate Manufacturer . This accreditation, granted by the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment, directly validates the supreme and verifiable quality of ZHHIMG’s foundational product line: precision granite surface plates Precision granite surface plates are the undisputed reference standard in dimensional metrology. These highly accurate, ultra-flat surfaces are indispensable for inspecting and calibrating equipment, serving as the "zero point" from which all other measurements are derived. ZHHIMG’s four decades of dedication to this product, now officially backed by the CNAS seal of approval, ensures that customers worldwide receive instruments guaranteed to meet the most stringent international quality and calibration standards. This certification is crucial, as it underpins the integrity of all manufacturing processes that rely on ZHHIMG’s products.The Critical Role of Certification in the Precision IndustryThe pursuit of excellence in modern manufacturing is defined by increasingly tighter tolerances and an absolute requirement for traceable quality. The global industry is moving away from self-declared compliance toward mandatory third-party validation, making accreditation like CNAS not merely an asset, but a prerequisite for serving advanced sectors.I. The Industry Demand for Verifiable PrecisionHigh-stakes industries such as aerospace, medical device manufacturing, and semiconductor fabrication cannot afford measurement uncertainty. A reference plane, like a granite surface plate, must offer verified, low uncertainty of measurement. The trend is clear: customers worldwide are demanding assurance that the precision specifications—Grade 0, Grade 00, or finer—are independently verified. This global push for verifiable accuracy highlights the strategic importance of an accredited laboratory.II. The Authority of CNAS AccreditationCNAS (China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment) is the national accreditation body responsible for the accreditation of laboratories, inspection bodies, and certification bodies in China. Crucially, CNAS is a signatory to the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA).Why is ILAC MRA significant? It means that test and calibration reports issued by ZHHIMG’s CNAS-accredited laboratory are recognized by over 100 international accreditation bodies globally—including those in the US (A2LA, ANAB), Europe (UKAS, DAkkS), and Japan (JAB). For ZHHIMG’s global clientele, this eliminates the need for redundant, costly, and time-consuming re-calibration or re-testing by third parties upon import, guaranteeing that a ZHHIMG product is immediately ready for use anywhere in the world.III. Driving Standardization and Quality ControlThe rigorous audit process required for CNAS accreditation forces the entire organization to operate under the highest international quality management systems (specifically ISO/IEC 17025). This ensures that ZHHIMG's internal testing procedures, equipment maintenance, personnel training, and environmental controls for calibration are consistently world-class. This dedication to systemic quality control is the foundation that enables ZHHIMG to maintain concurrent certifications for ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and the EU CE Mark.IV. Trends in Large-Format and Custom MetrologyThe trend toward ultra-large components—granite pieces up to 100 tons or 20 meters long used for custom machine bases and CMM gantry systems—further emphasizes the need for robust verification. Calibrating such large monoliths is technically challenging and requires specialized, traceable procedures. ZHHIMG’s CNAS accreditation provides the necessary quality backbone to assure the precision of even its most massive and complex customized offerings, maintaining high precision even at unprecedented scale.ZHHIMG’s Superior Quality Backed by CNAS ValidationZHHIMG’s core advantage lies in its ability to marry unparalleled scale with verifiable quality, all authenticated by its CNAS-accredited laboratory. This ability to deliver globally recognized, certified quality streamlines the supply chain for ZHHIMG’s multinational clients, positioning the company as an indispensable partner.I. CNAS-Validated Manufacturing ExcellenceZHHIMG's expertise, honed since the 1980s, is reflected in its manufacturing capacity, which allows for the production of 10,000 sets per month. However, this volume is meaningless without quality. The CNAS seal specifically certifies that the laboratory used to check and certify the flatness and parallelism of these 10,000 sets adheres to ISO/IEC 17025 standards. This guarantees that whether a customer orders ten plates or ten thousand, the reference plane they receive is globally recognized as being accurately and reliably measured.II. Application Scenarios: Where CNAS Quality Matters MostThe traceable quality provided by ZHHIMG's CNAS accreditation is critical across several key application areas:Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs): ZHHIMG supplies the precision granite bases for global CMM manufacturers. The CNAS certificate ensures that the foundational flatness of the CMM is unimpeachable, which is vital for the CMM’s own metrological integrity.Aerospace Tooling: For inspecting multi-meter long wing sections or turbine blades, the granite surface plate must be perfectly flat. CNAS accreditation assures aerospace engineers that the required precision for flight-critical components is met, providing traceable data for regulatory compliance.Optics and Lasers: Ultra-precision optics manufacturing relies on granite platforms for vibration dampening and sub-micron stability. ZHHIMG's certified flatness ensures the necessary working environment for these delicate processes.III. Deep Expertise in Custom MonolithsBeyond standard plates, ZHHIMG’s capacity to manufacture single customized components up to 100 tons or 20 meters is a testament to its technical prowess. The CNAS accreditation extends its authority to these unique projects, providing documented confidence to customers building the world's largest, most precise machine tools or scientific equipment that their custom granite components meet the specified geometric tolerance.ConclusionZHHIMG’s four decades of industry leadership and its massive production capabilities are now officially underpinned by the ultimate mark of quality assurance: CNAS Accreditation. This certification confirms that every ZHHIMG precision granite surface plate and custom component is manufactured, inspected, and calibrated in a laboratory that meets the most stringent international standards (ISO/IEC 17025). For ZHHIMG’s clients, this means verifiable, globally recognized precision, immediate usability, and the highest possible confidence in their foundational metrology tools. ZHHIMG is not just defining the standard for surface plate manufacturing; it is setting the global benchmark for certified ultra-precision quality.For further information on ZHHIMG's CNAS-accredited precision granite products and capabilities, please visit the official website: https://www.zhhimg.com/

