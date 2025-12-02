SCOTLAND, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As autonomous mobility accelerates into a new phase of global scale-up, Carziqo, a leading self-driving technology and smart-mobility company, today announced the launch of its expanded global fundraising initiative. The program opens opportunities for individuals and institutional investors worldwide to invest directly in autonomous ride-hailing vehicles—marking a significant shift toward broader public participation in the next era of transportation.Carziqo, already operating autonomous vehicles across multiple regions, is advancing its “Vehicle-as-an-Asset” investment model, which positions each self-driving car as an independent revenue-generating unit. With autonomous vehicles increasingly deployed in logistics, urban mobility, airport shuttle services, and tourism routes, the company believes that more people should have the chance to benefit from the economic upside of the autonomous revolution.Global Expansion Enters a New Acceleration PhaseAccording to company representatives, the new round of global fundraising will support Carziqo’s rapid scaling in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Funds raised will primarily be allocated to:Expanding fleet size across multiple continentsAccelerating development of next-generation autonomous driving and perception systemsDeploying cross-city and cross-border autonomous routesStrengthening zero-carbon mobility and smart-city pilot projectsEstablishing regional operations and remote-control centersA Carziqo spokesperson noted, “Autonomous driving has transitioned from experimentation to commercial deployment worldwide. To meet soaring international demand, we are entering deeper collaborations with transportation authorities, energy leaders, and smart-city organizations across major regions.”A New Investment Philosophy: “Everyone Can Participate in Future Mobility”Journalists covering the announcement highlight Carziqo’s strong emphasis on inclusivity. Beyond raising capital, the initiative aims to democratize access to emerging mobility assets by lowering barriers for the general public to invest in real autonomous vehicles.Key features of Carziqo’s model include:Real, operational assets: Each autonomous car is tied to verifiable performance, utilization, and revenue data through the Carziqo platform.Sustainable passive income: Vehicles generate revenue through ride-hailing, delivery, tourism, and night-time economy services.Shared economic growth: Carziqo’s model mirrors the global movement toward more accessible and distributed investment frameworks.Industry analysts note that as more countries approve commercial autonomous operations, this asset-based investment model could become one of the most significant financial innovations in the mobility sector.Technology Remains the Core Engine Behind Carziqo’s GrowthCarziqo’s rapid global rise is underpinned by a series of major technological advances, including:AI Driving Model 3.0, delivering a 5× improvement in decision-making speedEnhanced Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) communication for safer city integrationA next-generation high-reliability fusion perception module capable of operating in extreme weatherA city-scale cloud-edge collaborative computing system for large-fleet schedulingThese innovations ensure that Carziqo’s autonomous fleet can operate reliably across diverse climates, infrastructure environments, and traffic conditions worldwide.Journalist’s Analysis: Autonomous-Vehicle Investment Shifts from Institutional to Public EraFor years, autonomous driving has largely belonged to deep-pocketed institutions, with ordinary investors locked out due to high technical and financial barriers. Carziqo’s new global fundraising initiative marks a turning point.As one mobility expert told reporters:“Carziqo is reshaping investment access. By opening autonomous vehicle ownership to the public, they are accelerating a shift toward a more inclusive, scalable, and transparent mobility economy.”Analysts expect that as commercial operations expand globally, revenue models will become increasingly predictable—driving more investors toward autonomous assets.

