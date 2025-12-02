Ibexlabs Achieves AWS Premier Tier Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

This status sets Ibexlabs apart as an AWS Partner that has proven expertise and success in helping customers with their cloud-native revenue workflows on AWS.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ibexlabs, a leading cloud engineering and managed services provider, today announced that it has achieved Premier Tier Services Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).Achieving AWS Premier Tier status distinguishes Ibexlabs as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated deep technical expertise, proven delivery excellence, and measurable customer outcomes across cloud architecture, migration, modernization, security, and ongoing cloud operations. This recognition reflects Ibexlabs' long-standing commitment to the AWS ecosystem and its ability to guide customers through every phase of their cloud adoption journey."We are honored to join the elite group of AWS Premier Tier partners," said Sridhar Adusumilli , Founder & CEO of Ibexlabs. "This milestone is a testament to the trust our customers place in us and the relentless focus our team brings to delivering secure, scalable, and cost-efficient cloud solutions. Our partnership with AWS has always centered on customer success — Premier Tier validates that commitment at the highest level."To earn the AWS Premier Tier designation, partners must meet rigorous requirements that include a significant investment in AWS certifications, demonstrated customer delivery excellence, verified technical competencies, and a track record of large-scale AWS implementations. Premier Tier Partners maintain a deep bench of AWS-trained and AWS-certified architects, engineers, and cloud specialists with expertise spanning infrastructure, DevOps, security, data, and industry-specific cloud solutions.Ibexlabs delivers a full spectrum of AWS services — including cloud migrations, Well-Architected engagements, security and compliance programs, managed cloud operations, application modernization, and industry-aligned solutions for financial services, healthcare, public sector, and digital-native businesses. As an AWS Competency Partner across multiple categories, Ibexlabs continues to expand its capabilities to support joint innovation and long-term customer cloud maturity.About IbexlabsIbexlabs is a cloud consulting and managed services firm specializing in secure, scalable, and cost-optimized AWS solutions. As a trusted partner to enterprises and high-growth companies, Ibexlabs delivers cloud architecture, DevOps, security, application modernization, and 24/7 cloud operations tailored to each customer's goals. Learn more at www.ibexlabs.com

