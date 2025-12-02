Labra Achieves AWS Premier Tier Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Labra, the leader in Cloud GTM automation for hyperscaler marketplaces, today announced that it has achieved Premier Tier Services Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).Achieving AWS Premier Tier status differentiates Labra as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated proven expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their cloud-native revenue workflows on AWS. This designation recognizes Labra’s continued investment in the AWS ecosystem and its work enabling B2B SaaS companies to accelerate marketplace revenue and co-sell outcomes.“We’re proud to achieve Premier Tier in the AWS Partner Network,” said Sridhar Adusumilli , Founder & CEO of Labra. “This milestone reflects our deep commitment to the AWS ecosystem and the success we’ve helped our customers achieve in growing cloud marketplace revenue. Our team has worked tirelessly to deliver automation, intelligence, and speed that empower sellers and partners to operate with clarity, efficiency, and scale on AWS.”To earn Premier Tier, organizations must complete a rigorous approval process that includes advanced accreditations and certifications, a long-term investment in their AWS partnership, and a demonstrated ability to successfully deploy customer solutions on AWS. Premier Tier Partners maintain a strong bench of AWS-trained and AWS-certified technical experts, with demonstrated excellence in cloud architecture, delivery, and ongoing customer success.Labra’s Cloud GTM platform, built natively for the hyperscaler ecosystem, helps SaaS companies simplify marketplace listings, streamline co-sell workflows, accelerate private offers, and uncover revenue insights across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. The company also holds multiple AWS designations and continues to expand its capabilities in support of joint customer innovation and cloud adoption.About LabraLabra is the unified Cloud GTM platform that helps B2B SaaS companies grow revenue across AWS, Microsoft, and Google Cloud Marketplaces. Built to simplify marketplace operations, accelerate co-sell, and deliver actionable intelligence, Labra gives sellers, RevOps teams, and partner leaders a clear path to predictable cloud revenue. Learn more at www.labra.io

