From Intel Engineer to Independent Innovator: Albuquerque Woman Builds Tech Repair Shop with a Human Touch

Former Intel engineer brings precision, integrity, and community focus to the device repair industry

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly 14 years as an engineer at Intel, Cyndi Anastasio traded sterile cleanrooms for soldering irons and customer conversations. Today, she owns and operates The Phone Fix Place, an Albuquerque-based device repair shop where engineering excellence meets everyday compassion."I loved my time at Intel, but I wanted to build something of my own—something that still involved the technology I love but let me actually talk to people," Anastasio says with a laugh. "Turns out, I really missed human interaction."Her shop may be small, but it runs with the precision of a semiconductor fab. From micro-soldering and circuit board repairs to advanced data recovery and laser back glass removal, The Phone Fix Place tackles the technical challenges most shops won't touch.What really sets her business apart? The way she treats people.Anastasio built her shop on three principles: honesty, precision, and genuine care—values that seem rare in an industry known for upselling and vague diagnoses."Phones hold our entire lives now—our memories, our work, our connections," she explains. "When someone hands me their cracked iPhone or water-damaged Samsung, I know they're trusting me with something deeply personal. That's not lost on me."That philosophy has earned The Phone Fix Place a loyal following in Albuquerque's tech repair landscape. Customers consistently mention the shop's transparency: clear explanations in plain English, fair pricing with no hidden fees, and strict respect for data privacy.Anastasio's engineering background means every repair meets a higher standard. Her workspace is organized like a lab, her process methodical, her troubleshooting thorough."Precision isn't optional in this work," she says. "A good repair isn't just about making something work again—it's about understanding why it failed and making sure it doesn't happen the same way twice."Beyond the technical work, Anastasio has discovered something unexpected: how much her skills can matter during someone's worst day. She's helped parents recover years of baby photos from dead phones. She's gotten devices working again for people who lost everything else in a crisis. She's walked customers through securing their data when they were in a time of crisis."I never expected this business to be so… meaningful," she admits. "But it turns out that fixing someone's phone at the right moment can really help them get through something hard. That's become the part of the job I care about most."For Anastasio, leaving the corporate world to run her own repair shop wasn't just a career change—it was a chance to use her engineering expertise in a way that feels more human."At Intel, I worked on technology that touched millions of people I'd never meet," she reflects. "Now I'm working on devices for people standing right in front of me. I can see the relief on their faces. That connection? That's everything."About The Phone Fix PlaceA woman-owned tech repair business in Albuquerque known for honest advice, quality workmanship, and a refreshingly human approach to technology. The Phone Fix Place specializes in phone, tablet, and computer repair—including advanced micro-soldering, data recovery, and back glass replacement. Every repair is handled with the same attention to detail and integrity that owner Cyndi Anastasio developed during her 14 years as an engineer at Intel.Socials: @thephonefixplaceabq

