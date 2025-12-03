High-Performance Fineness of Grind Gages from GARDCO

Stainless Steel Grind Gauge TIDAS Hegman Gauge Analyzer Little Joe Automatic Drawdown Machine

The New Standard in Dispersion Control

Quality control teams depend on precision. Our Fineness of Grind Gages provide consistent, reliable measurements, helping manufacturers maintain standards, optimize production, and ensure confidence.” — James Fusco, Product Manager, Paul N. Gardner Company - GARDCO

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO) – worldwide distributors, producers, and designers of quality physical and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries is proud to announce the latest evolution of its Fineness of Grind Gage line , engineered for unmatched accuracy, durability, and long-term performance across industries requiring consistent dispersion control.Used worldwide in the production and quality assurance of paints, inks, plastics, pigments, ceramics, pharmaceuticals, food products, and more, the Fineness of Grind Gage line provides a fast, reliable indication of grind quality and the presence of oversized particles or agglomerates in liquid dispersions. This straightforward system allows operators to quickly verify grind quality at a glance.James Fusco, Product Manager, Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO) states “Quality control teams depend on precision. Our Fineness of Grind Gages provide fast, consistent, and reliable measurements, helping manufacturers maintain standards, optimize production, and ensure confidence in every result.”Precision Design for Confident ResultsEach gage is crafted from high-quality ANSI 440C corrosion-resistant stainless steel, ensuring long service life even under demanding industrial conditions.Key features include:• Dual and single channel groove design for maximum measurement flexibility• Graduated groove depth ranging from maximum depth to zero for clear indication of particle presence.• Available in many scales: Mil, Micron, NPIRI, Hegman, North scale, and Peanut Butter Gauge (PB-20)• Different path length options for varied application needs• Includes grind block, scraper (2514), and storage case• Certification is availableWhether monitoring raw material consistency, verifying milling efficiency, or assessing finished product quality, the Fineness of Grind Gage line gives operators the confidence needed in their measurements with an immediate snapshot of dispersion health, helping prevent costly rework, waste, and product failure.Automation is also available with the TIDAS Hegman Gauge Analyzer Along with the Little Joe Automatic drawdown machine for your Grind gaugesMore about Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO) and to view our large selection of Physical Test Instruments visit www.gardco.com today.About Paul N. Gardner Company (Gardco)The Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc. (GARDCO) has its origin with the alliance of pioneer paint chemist Dr. Henry Alfred Gardner, Sr., Director of the Institute of Paint and Varnish Research in Washington, D.C. and his son Paul Norris Gardner in 1935 and the subsequent incorporation of the Henry A. Gardner Laboratory in Bethesda, Maryland. After his father retired Paul was named President and later Board Chairman until 1964, when he decided to retire. Maintaining contact with the industry, Paul formed the Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc., for the distribution and import and export of scientific instruments and laboratory equipment. A short time later he relocated the business to Pompano Beach, Florida. After his passing in 1995, Paul N. Gardner, Jr. assumed the Presidency of GARDCO, and his sister, Sandra Gardner Bride, later joined the company as the Vice President.On July 1, 2019, the Paul N. Gardner Company became a part of the Altana family, as we were acquired by the Byk-Gardner / Altana Group.Many of the GARDCO employees have been with the company for 20-30 years, and share the same principals of Appreciation, Openness, Empowerment, and Trust that are a major part of Altana’s vision. We are excited to be a part of such a successful global corporation that shares the same core values and industry standards that has made the Gardner name synonymous with quality for physical testing equipment.We are confident that our combined strengths will provide new and innovative solutions to improve quality testing worldwide.# # #

