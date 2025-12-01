Bob Billings Pkwy. improvements project to begin December 8

Beginning Monday, December 8, the City of Lawrence will begin construction work on Bob Billings Parkway from Kasold Dr. to Monterey Way, with additional pavement rehabilitation extending to Wakarusa Dr. in the summer of 2026. The Bob Billings Pkwy. improvements project will enhance safety, accessibility, and infrastructure reliability on one of Lawrence’s key east–west corridors.

The work includes a full reconstruction of Bob Billings Parkway between Monterey Way and Kasold Dr., along with pavement rehabilitation to Wakarusa Dr. Construction is expected to last approximately 12 months, pending weather and unforeseen delays.

What to Expect

During construction, traffic on Bob Billings Parkway will be reduced to one lane in each direction, but access to all properties will be maintained throughout the project. Drivers should expect reduced speeds, shifting lanes, and periodic delays as crews move through different phases of work.

Why This Work Matters

These improvements are designed to create a safer, smoother, and more efficient roadway for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians while extending the life of existing pavement and underground utilities.

Key improvements include:

New pavement with medians where feasible between Monterey Way and Kasold Dr.

A new shared use path on one side of the roadway and reconstructed sidewalk on the other, improving connectivity for people walking and biking.

Storm sewer upgrades to improve drainage and reduce flooding risk.

Water main replacement to support reliable service for nearby properties.

Pavement rehabilitation (mill and overlay) from Wakarusa Dr. to Monterey Way

Curb repairs and ADA ramp upgrades where needed along the corridor.

Stay Informed

Residents and travelers are encouraged to stay informed about construction progress and traffic impacts by signing up for the City’s Weekly Traffic Update emails, sent every Friday afternoon.

Project information and updates will be posted and maintained on the project webpage: lawrenceks.gov/mso/bb-improvements

The City appreciates the community’s patience as we complete this work to improve safety and reliability along Bob Billings Parkway for years to come.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov