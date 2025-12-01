Industry Leaders Win National Recognition for Innovative Talent Management

Kolbe Corp Announces Winners for 2025 Conative Excellence Awards

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kolbe Corp , a leader in strengths-based performance solutions, announces the winners for the 2025 Conative Excellence Awards. Marit Peters , President & Executive Director of the Independent Insurance Agents of Texas (IIAT) and CEO of Catalyit, received the Kolbe Professional Award for Individual Leadership. Azure Standard , a family-owned distributor and manufacturer of organic and non-GMO products, earned the Kolbe Enterprise Award for Organizational Leadership in Building Conative Excellence.The 2025 Conative Excellence Awards recognize those who consistently use Kolbe methods to empower themselves and their teams, leading to measurable improvements in performance. Peters and Azure Standard were selected for their success in applying strengths-based methods that align people with roles matching their natural work styles. This approach has led to measurable improvements in productivity, team dynamics, and business performance."As a company dedicated to bringing organic, healthy foods to families across America, we'velearned that the same principle applies to our team when you honor how people naturallywork, they flourish,” said Karen Slusher, Chief Experience Officer at Azure Standard. “Embedding Kolbe throughout Azure transformed more than our metrics; it saved careers and strengthened our ability to fulfill our mission of making healthy living accessible to everyone."After twenty years of using Kolbe, I've learned that weakness doesn't exist; there are onlyunrecognized strengths waiting to transform organizations," said Peters. "Spreading KolbeWisdom throughout the insurance community has become my moral responsibility because when you align roles with how people naturally take action, teams shift from judging each other to helping each other.”"Marit Peters and Azure Standard exemplify the transformative power of understanding and applying natural strengths in the workplace," said David Kolbe, CEO of Kolbe Corp. "Their achievements demonstrate how leveraging conative insights drives significant improvements in both individual and organizational performance.”The awards recognize excellence in applying Kolbe's methodology, which focuses on the conative part of the mind - how people naturally take action when solving problems. Unlike cognitive (thinking) or affective (feeling) assessments, Kolbe's approach identifies instinctive strengths that help reduce workplace stress while improving productivity.Visit Kolbe.com to find out how Kolbe solutions can help you and your team do more, naturally.About Kolbe CorpFor 50 years, Kolbe Corp has been helping people and organizations around the globe Do More, More Naturally. Founded by Kathy Kolbe—a noted theorist, entrepreneur, and best-selling author—our mission is simple: we help people tap into their instinctive strengths to improve their lives in the ways they care about most.Unlike traditional personality tests, Kolbe measures the conative part of the mind — how you naturally take action — and helps people and teams be more productive with less stress. Our signature online assessment, the Kolbe A™ Index, is a game changer when it comes to understanding personal strengths. Additionally, Kolbe Corp offers consulting, other assessments, and tools that empower people of all ages to recognize their conative strengths, boost their confidence, and thrive in school, work, and life. Millions of people, a myriad of large organizations from the Phoenix Suns to Charles Schwab, and endless fast-growing small businesses have used Kolbe's validated assessments and software to boost performance, build stronger teams, and hire the right people.Visit Kolbe.com to find out how Kolbe solutions can help you and your team Do More, More Naturally.

