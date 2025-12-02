Anago Cleaning Systems Named to Inc.’s 2025 Best in Business List

Anago’s inclusion on the Inc. list is a testament to the strength of its unique Master Franchise model, which distinguishes it as a leading cleaning franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking sustainable business ownership. Anago Cleaning Systems, a nationally acclaimed commercial cleaning franchise and one of the most recognized brands in the facility services industry, has been named to the Inc. Best in Business list in the Business Services category. Anago’s recognition on the Inc. Best in Business list is the latest milestone in a long history of industry accolades that underscore the company’s leadership in the commercial cleaning franchise sector. Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,800 Unit Franchisees. The recognition honors companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishment

Anago’s Honored as a Market Leader With Decades of Dependable, System-Driven Excellence

Being named to the Inc. Best in Business list reflects the strength, grit, and commitment of our Master Franchise Owners and hundreds of Unit Franchisees across the country.” — Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems, a nationally acclaimed commercial cleaning franchise and one of the most recognized brands in the facility services industry, has been named to the Inc. Best in Business list in the Business Services category. Inc.’s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries.

The recognition honors companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries, such as technology, health care, finance, and retail, have been recognized for their success and positive influence on the business world.

The full list can be found on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.

“Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year. Some unveiled groundbreaking innovations while others launched savvy marketing campaigns or strategically implemented AI in their companies,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “No matter what their business win looked like, their projects and initiatives had a sizable impact on their company and even on their industry at large, making them worthy of this honor.”

Inc.’s Best in Business Awards is open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society.

“Being named to the Inc. Best in Business list reflects the strength, grit, and commitment of our Master Franchise Owners and hundreds of Unit Franchisees across the country,” said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. “Our network demonstrates every day why commercial cleaning franchise ownership continues to be one of the most reliable and recession-resistant franchise opportunities in the market. This recognition reinforces the value of our model and the trust businesses place in Anago for consistent, high-quality cleaning solutions.”

Building a Stronger Future Through a Proven Franchise Model

Anago’s inclusion on the Inc. list is a testament to the strength of its unique Master Franchise model, which distinguishes it as a leading cleaning franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking sustainable business ownership. Unlike traditional franchising structures, Anago’s model splits responsibilities between regional Master Franchise Owners and the Unit Franchisees they support, creating a scalable, stable system with shared success at every level.

Master Franchise Owners oversee sales, marketing, and operations in designated territories, while Unit Franchisees focus on delivering exceptional cleaning services backed by centralized support. This system empowers first-time and experienced entrepreneurs alike to build profitable businesses without taking on the administrative burdens that typically hinder growth in the commercial cleaning industry.

This layered structure has contributed to Anago’s expansion across multiple states and international markets, positioning the brand as one of the top commercial cleaning franchises in the world.

A Recession-Resistant Industry with Constant Demand

The commercial cleaning and janitorial services sector remain one of the most stable segments of the facilities services economy. As businesses, schools, medical buildings, government offices, and commercial properties rely on consistent cleaning, demand for reliable providers grows year after year.

“Commercial cleaning is essential to everyday operations,” Povlitz said. “Businesses cannot function without clean, safe environments. That makes this industry uniquely resilient during economic fluctuations. Our franchise owners benefit from recurring revenue streams and a diverse customer base that spans every major industry.”

This economic stability has led to a surge in interest among entrepreneurs exploring cleaning business franchise opportunities, particularly those seeking industries that are less vulnerable to market volatility, technology replacement, or consumer sentiment.

A Consistent Award-Winning Brand

Anago’s recognition on the Inc. Best in Business list is the latest milestone in a long history of industry accolades that underscore the company’s leadership in the commercial cleaning franchise sector. Over the years, Anago has been consistently honored by some of the most influential organizations in franchising, including the Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Entrepreneur Top Global Franchises, the Franchise Times Top 200+, and Franchise Business Review.

“Each acknowledgment highlights the strength of the brand, the reliability of its systems, and the success of its franchise owners,” added Povlitz. “Together, these distinctions reinforce Anago’s reputation as one of the most trusted and sought-after franchise opportunities in the commercial cleaning category, setting a standard that continues to attract entrepreneurs nationwide.”

For aspiring entrepreneurs looking for a profitable, affordable, scalable, and recession-resistant business, Anago Cleaning Systems continues to be a standout choice. Learn more about Anago’s Master Franchise and Unit Franchise models.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,800 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all types. For further information, visit AnagoCleaning.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

