Morris & Graff Marketing Expands Tucson Community Support With Annual 'Coats for Kids' Jacket Drive

Local initiative provides new winter coats to children in need, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to Tucson families.

Giving back to Tucson’s children is a responsibility we take to heart. Coats for Kids is one small way we support the families who make this community strong.” — Morris & Graff Marketing Spokesperson

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morris & Graff Marketing has launched its annual “Coats for Kids” initiative, a community-driven effort providing warm winter jackets to children in need throughout Tucson. This year, the agency delivered a collection of brand-new coats to a local child-focused social services organization that supports children who have experienced abuse, neglect, or family instability.

Through “Coats for Kids,” Morris & Graff Marketing aims to ensure that vulnerable children have access to essential winter clothing as temperatures fall across Southern Arizona. While the agency primarily focuses on digital marketing and business strategy, its leadership places equal importance on meaningful community involvement that directly impacts local families.

A Tucson-based child and family support organization has been a cornerstone of assistance in the community for decades, offering intervention, prevention, and family-strengthening services. By donating coats to the organization, Morris & Graff Marketing continues its mission of uplifting communities that need it most through meaningful charitable outreach.

A spokesperson for the agency shared that this year’s coat donation is part of a broader vision to give back to the city that has played an important role in the agency’s growth. They noted that Tucson’s nonprofit sector depends on community participation, and Morris & Graff Marketing intends to be a consistent contributor in the years ahead.

Beyond providing jackets, the “Coats for Kids” initiative highlights the agency’s dedication to aligning its business values with real-world impact. The team plans to continue building programs that support children, families, and underserved groups, ensuring that its presence in Tucson creates measurable and lasting benefits.

About Morris & Graff Marketing

Morris & Graff Marketing is a forward-thinking digital marketing agency committed to supporting small businesses, minority-owned brands, and emerging entrepreneurs. Alongside its digital strategy services, the agency leads community outreach programs that strengthen and uplift underserved populations.

Learn more at www.morrisngraff.com.

