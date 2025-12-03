AIBODY and TDS Health Partner to Expand Access to Advanced Digital Physiology Education

Partnership brings AIBODY’s advanced digital physiology platform to TDS Health users, enriching interactive teaching and clinical training.

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIBODY , the creator of the world’s most advanced digital physiology platform, today announced a partnership with TDS Health , a leading provider of innovative healthcare education and clinical training solutions. Under the agreement, TDS Health will serve as an authorized distributor of AIBODY’s healthcare simulation and education products in the United States and other territories.AIBODY’s platform incorporates more than 132,000 distinct parameters to produce vivid, accurate simulations of physiological processes within the human body, ranging from cell-level processes to whole-body responses. It allows instructors to create virtual patient scenarios and precisely simulate pathologies and treatments across multiple interconnected physiological systems. For learners, AIBODY offers an opportunity to connect foundational science to clinical practice through high-resolution, interactive simulations, enabling a deeper understanding of complex physiological processes.TDS Health brings decades of experience supporting healthcare educators, maintaining partnerships with top-tier content and technology providers, and serving leading institutions across medicine, nursing, allied health, dentistry, and pharmacy. TDS Health will incorporate AIBODY’s solutions into its unparalleled portfolio of educational and clinical training resources, making them widely available to its network of academic programs, hospitals, libraries, and other learning organizations.“We are incredibly pleased to work with TDS Health. Their innovative, forward-thinking approach to healthcare education and commitment to personalized, experiential learning makes them an ideal partner for advancing our mission of connecting the science of physiology with the practice of patient care,” says AIBODY CEO Kiril Tasseff. “This exciting collaboration makes AIBODY’s teaching and learning tools available across TDS Health’s entire customer base of top-tier medical organizations.”“AIBODY’s physiology platform represents a meaningful leap forward for healthcare education,” says Debbie Brown, Executive Vice President of TDS Health. “Our customers are looking for innovative resources that elevate learning, deepen understanding, and support clinical reasoning. By partnering with AIBODY, we are expanding access to dynamic, simulation-based learning experiences that truly enrich how students and professionals engage with complex physiological concepts.”About AIBODYAIBODY provides a cloud-based digital physiology platform capable of high-resolution, whole-body simulation of human physiology. Its education solutions allow instructors to build customized virtual patient scenarios and incorporate physiology-based simulations into training programs. For further information, visit www.aibody.io About TDS HealthTDS Health provides trusted digital solutions that support healthcare education, clinical practice, and evidence-based learning. Serving universities, colleges, hospitals, and health systems, TDS Health delivers authoritative resources and tools that strengthen curricula, enhance clinical training, and improve access to reliable knowledge. With a commitment to quality and partnership, TDS Health empowers educators, librarians, clinicians, and learners across the healthcare continuum. For further information, visit www.tetondata.com

