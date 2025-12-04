NVBDC Empowers Corporations to Strengthen Supplier Pipelines with Certified Veteran Businesses

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How Corporations Can Strengthen Their Supplier Procurement Pipelines Through NVBDCBuilding a strong, credible, and forward-thinking supplier procurement program has become a priority for corporations across every major industry. As companies pursue growth in veteran inclusion, they are discovering that one of the most powerful ways to expand their veteran supplier ecosystem is through a deeper partnership with the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) NVBDC is the nation’s leading authority for certifying Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). It is also the only veteran certification accepted by the members of the Billion Dollar Roundtable (BDR), the organization representing corporations that each spend over $1 billion annually with diverse suppliers. For corporations seeking to increase veteran inclusion, strengthen their supplier pipelines, and access high-performing U.S. businesses, NVBDC offers a direct, credible, and impactful pathway.Why Supplier Procurement Pipelines Need Stronger Veteran InclusionCorporations are increasingly prioritizing supplier procurement not only for compliance or reporting requirements, but also for the innovation, resilience, and economic value diverse suppliers bring to supply chains. Yet veteran-owned businesses remain one of the most underutilized segments in corporate procurement.This gap is not due to a lack of capability. Veteran businesses are leaders in manufacturing, logistics, construction, technology, security, staffing, professional services, and advanced manufacturing. The real challenge has been certification. Corporations need a trusted way to ensure that the veteran-owned companies they work with are legitimate, qualified, and operationally strong. That’s where NVBDC makes the difference.How NVBDC Strengthens Corporate Supplier Procurement PipelinesCorporations can accelerate the growth, quality, and performance of their supplier procurement pipelines by integrating NVBDC certification into their sourcing strategies. NVBDC helps corporations build stronger pipelines by ensuring authentic, verified veteran-owned businesses. Corporate procurement teams gain certainty because NVBDC provides the only independent, third-party veteran certification that meets the standards of major corporations and the Billion Dollar Roundtable. Corporate buyers can have confidence that the business is truly owned and operated by veterans, that ownership and control meet rigorous standards, that the supplier has been thoroughly vetted, and that the company is prepared for corporate contracting. Authenticity builds trust, and trust strengthens pipelines.NVBDC also provides corporations with access to thousands of certified SD/VOBs across every major industry. This access instantly expands sourcing options, helping procurement teams identify competitive veteran suppliers, fill pipeline gaps, diversify their Tier I and Tier II networks, respond to business unit needs faster, and build more resilient supply chains. Veteran-owned businesses bring experience in leadership, logistics, operations, and risk management—qualities that foster strong supplier relationships.The organization supports Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III inclusion, helping corporations strengthen their reporting and deepen sourcing across the entire supply chain. NVBDC provides verified veteran suppliers for prime and subcontractor roles, reporting tools for Tier II procurement spend, educational sessions for prime suppliers, and Task Force programs linking nonprofits and veteran networks. This ensures that veteran inclusion extends beyond direct contracts and flows throughout the entire supply chain ecosystem.Since 2017, the Billion Dollar Roundtable has only recognized NVBDC certification for tracking corporate veteran spend. This means corporations committed to BDR membership or compliance must use NVBDC certification to validate veteran-owned businesses. Partnering with NVBDC helps corporations prepare for BDR audits, improve diverse spend reporting accuracy, strengthen their case for BDR participation, and demonstrate national leadership in veteran inclusion. BDR-aligned sourcing practices elevate corporate credibility and performance.NVBDC’s corporate engagement programs also provide best practices, training, and supplier matching opportunities. Corporations benefit from education sessions, supplier matchmaking, events connecting them with certified SD/VOBs, peer learning through the MVO Task Force, and access to veteran nonprofit and military networks. These programs enable corporations to build stronger pipelines and foster better business relationships.Through its global initiatives, including partnerships with the International Trade Administration (ITA), SBA, EXIM Bank, and the Global Chamber, NVBDC helps corporations source certified suppliers for global markets and international procurement needs. This is especially valuable for multinational corporations, global supply chain operations, international business units, and export and import networks. Veteran-owned companies are increasingly stepping into global roles, and NVBDC helps corporations identify export-ready, globally competitive SD/VOBs.Veteran inclusion also strengthens corporate community impact and ESG performance. NVBDC aligns directly with corporate ESG goals, workforce and community impact strategies, social responsibility commitments, supplier procurement scorecards, and economic empowerment objectives. Supporting veteran-owned businesses is not just an economic decision—it’s a commitment to those who served.The NVBDC Advantage: A Strategic Pathway to Supplier Procurement ExcellenceWhen corporations partner with NVBDC, they gain verified, high-quality SD/VOB suppliers, pipeline expansion aligned with BDR standards, access to national and international veteran networks, Tier I and Tier II sourcing support, events, matchmaking, and training, increased corporate visibility within the veteran community, and a trusted ally for long-term diverse sourcing success. This is why hundreds of corporations—including Fortune 500 leaders—rely on NVBDC to strengthen their supplier procurement pipelines.Final Thought: A Stronger Pipeline Starts With NVBDCVeteran-owned businesses bring discipline, innovation, resilience, and mission-focused leadership to corporate supply chains. NVBDC ensures that corporations can confidently identify, verify, and partner with these exceptional suppliers. By integrating NVBDC certification into their sourcing strategies, corporations build stronger pipelines, increase their diverse spend, and contribute to meaningful economic empowerment for those who served. Supplier procurement grows stronger with NVBDC, and so does corporate America.About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.

