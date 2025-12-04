NVBDC: The Certification Standard Trusted by the Billion Dollar Roundtable

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC Corporations that spend $1 Billion or more per year with diverse suppliers

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s competitive supplier procurement landscape, veteran-owned businesses play an increasingly vital role in corporate supply chains. As corporations deepen their investment in veteran suppliers, they face a critical question: How do we ensure the veteran-owned businesses we work with are truly owned, operated, and controlled by veterans?For the companies that make up the Billion Dollar Roundtable (BDR)—the nation’s most influential corporate leaders in supplier procurement—the answer is clear: NVBDC.The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original and only third-party veteran certification accepted by the Billion Dollar Roundtable, and for good reason. At a time when corporations are committing billions in annual spend to diverse suppliers, NVBDC delivers the credibility, integrity, and verification needed to safeguard veteran inclusion and maintain the highest standards in corporate procurement.This is why America’s most respected corporations rely on NVBDC certification—and why veteran entrepreneurs trust it as the pathway into major supply chain opportunities.What Is the Billion Dollar Roundtable?The Billion Dollar Roundtable is an elite consortium of Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 corporations that each spend more than $1 billion annually with certified diverse suppliers. Membership is highly selective, evaluated on verifiable economic impact, and reflects national leadership in supplier diversity.These companies set the standard for supplier procurement excellence. Their decisions influence national policy, best practices, and spend goals across every industry. As they expand their commitment to supporting Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs), they require a certification partner who upholds that same standard of excellence—a role filled by NVBDC.Why the BDR Trusts NVBDC CertificationBDR members count on NVBDC because it delivers integrity, rigor, and alignment with corporate procurement needs.A Trusted, Independent Certification AuthorityNVBDC is recognized as the nation’s leading third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses. Its purpose is clear: to give corporations access to a reliable, unbiased certification process that guarantees the authenticity of veteran-owned suppliers. NVBDC protects corporate investment, supports business growth, and expands access for veteran entrepreneurs across industries nationwide—an essential safeguard for corporations investing millions in veteran suppliers.The Highest Certification Standards in the IndustryBDR corporations require suppliers that meet strict ownership, operational control, and capability requirements. NVBDC delivers a rigorous, secure, and comprehensive certification process that ensures only legitimate SD/VOBs are approved. Businesses must verify veteran status, ownership, control, and their ability to perform the contracted work—standards that do not bend under pressure.Built in Alignment With Corporate ProcurementUnlike other programs, NVBDC was created in direct partnership with corporate supply chain leaders. Its procedures mirror exactly what corporations need to manage risk, ensure compliance, and increase veteran spend with confidence. This alignment is one of the primary reasons BDR members view NVBDC certification as essential.National Acceptance Across IndustriesNVBDC-certified businesses are recognized by corporations in manufacturing, technology, logistics, construction, finance, healthcare, and more. The breadth of acceptance across America’s largest sectors is a defining reason NVBDC remains the gold standard for corporations serious about veteran inclusion.How BDR Membership Expands Opportunities for Veteran BusinessesWhen a corporation accepts NVBDC certification, it unlocks access to contracts, sourcing events, and supply chain opportunities that were previously out of reach for many veteran-owned businesses.As more corporations recognize NVBDC as their certification standard, veteran entrepreneurs gain wider access to major sourcing opportunities, national RFPs, corporate matchmaking events, and long-term supplier relationships. For certified SD/VOBs, this translates into real pathways into multi-million-dollar supply chains supported by the most influential corporations in the country.BDR Members Aren’t Just Supporting Supplier Procurement—They’re Reshaping ItThe Billion Dollar Roundtable does more than track diverse spend. Its members help define the future of supplier inclusion nationwide.By aligning with NVBDC, BDR corporations reinforce the credibility of veteran-owned businesses, strengthen accountability across procurement teams, and set the bar for measurable, verified economic impact. Their leadership creates standards that other corporations follow, elevating the entire veteran business ecosystem.A Partnership That Drives Real Economic ImpactSince recognizing NVBDC certification, BDR corporations—and the many corporations that follow their lead—have directed billions of dollars in spend toward NVBDC-certified SD/VOBs. This is not symbolic support. It is measurable, nationwide economic impact.More veteran-owned businesses are entering corporate supply chains.More procurement leaders are prioritizing veteran inclusion.More economic opportunity is reaching military families and communities across the country.And at the center of this progress stands NVBDC.The Bottom LineThe Billion Dollar Roundtable relies on NVBDC for one powerful reason: trust.Trust in the certification.Trust in the process.Trust in the integrity of the veteran-owned businesses entering their supply chains.For veterans seeking to compete at the highest levels of corporate procurement, NVBDC is the pathway. For corporations committed to working with legitimate, qualified SD/VOBs, NVBDC remains the standard.Together, NVBDC and the Billion Dollar Roundtable are redefining what veteran economic empowerment looks like in America.About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.

