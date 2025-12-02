Xceedance Expands Presence in Asia with Strategic Talent Hub in Manila

Xceedance Amit Tiwari, President – EMEA & APAC, Xceedance

Philippines hub strengthens global delivery and supports round-the-clock services for insurers.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xceedance , a global provider of technology-driven business solutions for the insurance industry, has announced the expansion of its Asia presence through a new talent hub in Manila, Philippines.The Manila hub will enhance the company’s ability to provide 24-hour global support to more than 350 clients worldwide, bolster its deep domain expertise, and drive further operational efficiency across its delivery centers in India, Poland, and the United States. The Philippines was selected for its skilled, English-proficient workforce, cultural compatibility with global markets, and cost-effective operating environment, all of which make it a strategic location for scaling insurance operations and digital services.Subramanian Sankaran, President and Global Chief Operating Officer of Xceedance, said:“The addition of Manila to our global delivery network is a strategic step forward in our rightshoring journey. It strengthens our ability to offer clients true ‘follow-the-sun’ support, ensuring seamless, around-the-clock service delivery. More importantly, it deepens our commitment to partnering with insurers by providing scalable, domain-led solutions powered by the exceptional talent pool in the Philippines.”Amit Tiwari, President – EMEA & APAC of Xceedance, added:“The Philippines has emerged as a vibrant hub for insurance operations, and our expansion in Manila positions the company to serve regional and global clients more effectively. We are excited to welcome talented professionals from the region and look forward to building a center of excellence that blends insurance expertise, technology, and innovation.”This milestone reinforces the ongoing commitment of Xceedance to optimizing service delivery and supporting clients across the insurance value chain with an expanded, tech-enabled global footprint.###About Xceedance:Xceedance provides business solutions to the global insurance industry, enabled by technology platforms, advanced data and analytics, and the transformation of operating models through AI and deep domain expertise. With over 5,500 team members across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, our technology-enabled delivery model combines insurance domain knowledge with next-generation technologies to deliver localized solutions and digital-first platforms. We empower 350+ diverse clients—including commercial, personal, and specialty lines re/insurers, mutuals, program administrators, brokers and agents, and Lloyd’s of London entities—to optimize non-distribution and non-capital functions, navigate market challenges, and accelerate profitable growth.For more information, visit www.xceedance.com Media Contact:

