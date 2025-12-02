Solving Light Books Announces New Release Examining Genesis Themes in Ancient Greek Religious Art

New book presents Robert Bowie Johnson’s analysis of ancient Greek art and its parallels to figures and events in early Genesis.

Ancient Greek marble sculptures and vase paintings bear a silent witness to the key characters and events described in the early chapters of Genesis, validating their reality.” — Robert Bowie Johnson

NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solving Light Books announces the release of Genesis Characters and Events in Greek Art, a new full-color publication by author and researcher Robert Bowie Johnson, Jr. The book features more than 140 images of ancient Greek temples and vase art and presents Johnson’s ongoing research comparing these artworks with narratives found in the early chapters of Genesis.

Johnson’s latest work builds on themes introduced in his earlier book, The Parthenon Code: Mankind’s History in Marble, which proposed that certain Greek religious artworks reflect cultural memories related to events described in Genesis, including those associated with Eden and the Flood. According to Johnson, many scenes commonly interpreted as Greek myths may represent the Greeks’ visual record of human ancestry as they understood it.

In Genesis Characters and Events in Greek Art, Johnson expands his analysis by suggesting that several major Greek deities may correspond to figures described in Genesis. For example, he argues that depictions of Zeus and Hera parallel the biblical Adam and Eve. Johnson notes that the Greeks associated these figures with the Garden of the Hesperides, which artists often portrayed with a serpent-entwined tree. He highlights this as an example of how later Greek imagery may have interacted with earlier traditions.

Johnson also examines the roles attributed to Hera in Greek literature and religion, pointing out that poets such as Alcaeus and Hesiod referred to her as “the mother of all” and Zeus as “the father of gods and men.” He interprets these titles as reflections of the elevated status the Greeks assigned to their ancestral figures.

The book additionally explores differing perspectives on well-known episodes from Genesis. Johnson contrasts the Judeo-Christian understanding of the taking of the fruit in Eden with how he believes the Greeks viewed the event, suggesting that Greek art and literature portray it as symbolic of human enlightenment.

Among the visual examples included in the volume are images Johnson interprets as representing serpent symbolism within Greek religion. He cites, for instance, the large statue of Athena reconstructed in Nashville, Tennessee, which includes a serpent motif within the goddess’s shield. Johnson proposes that such imagery reflects elements of ancient belief related to early human history.

The book also discusses how Johnson connects certain Greek figures with Noah. He notes that the Greeks used the names Nereus (“the Wet One”) and Halios Geron (“the Salt Sea Old Man”) for a character he identifies with Noah and examines vase paintings that he believes depict interactions between this figure and heroes such as Herakles. Johnson interprets these scenes as artistic expressions of cultural transition in the post-Flood world.

In addition, the book highlights several artworks not widely circulated among the general public, including drawings made in 1678 by Jacques Carrey. These sketches illustrate metopes from the Parthenon that Johnson associates with the Genesis account of Cain and Abel. The original sculptures were destroyed in an explosion in 1687, leaving Carrey’s drawings as the primary surviving record.

Johnson states that his research has implications for discussions involving ancient history, biblical interpretation, and cultural development. “If Greek religious temple and vase art preserves a memory of humanity’s early generations, matching the Genesis account in convincing detail, then the timeline of human cultural development urgently needs to be reconsidered,” he said.

Genesis Characters and Events in Greek Art is available through Amazon and Solving Light Books, along with additional titles and related resources. More information is available at:

-www.solvinglight.com

-www.genesisingreekart.com

About Solving Light Books

Solving Light Books publishes works exploring relationships between biblical history, ancient civilizations, and artistic symbolism. The company has released multiple titles by Robert Bowie Johnson, including The Parthenon Code, which has been translated into Greek and French.

