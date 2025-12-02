Sober Witch Life Announces Full Donation of Book and Merchandise Profits to Support The Sovereign Phoenix Non-profit

Sober Witch Life Book Available on Amazon Sober AF Sweatshirt Sober Witch 4 Life Mug

Commitment Strengthens National Access to Spiritually Safe Recovery Spaces for Witches in Recovery

Every dollar raised through Sober Witch Life will now help ensure that those witches have a place where they are spiritually protected, supported, and honored.” — Sunshine - Founder of Sober Witch Life Movement

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sober Witch Life, a growing national movement dedicated to integrating sober witchcraft, spiritual healing, and recovery, has announced that one hundred percent of profits from all book sales and merchandise will now be donated directly to The Sovereign Phoenix, a spiritual fellowship serving witches in recovery across the United States. This commitment begins immediately and includes all editions of the Sober Witch Life book, the upcoming March 2026 workbook, and every category of merchandise including apparel, mugs, accessories, and printed materials.

The announcement reflects a deepening alignment between Sober Witch Life movement and The Sovereign Phoenix. Both were founded in Detroit as spiritual recovery offerings designed to meet the needs of witches in recovery who often feel unseen or unsafe in mainstream programs. With a growing national community and rising demand for spiritually grounded recovery support, the decision to donate all profits marks a significant investment in the long-term sustainability of the fellowship and its mission.

THE PURPOSE OF THE DONATION

The Sovereign Phoenix operates as a spiritual fellowship dedicated to supporting witches in recovery from substance use disorder, addictive patterns, trauma, codependency, and self-abandonment. Its mission is to reclaim the sacred path of recovery through witchcraft, spiritual sovereignty, and soul evolution. According to the organization’s mission statement, the fellowship provides protected ritual space, community support, and teachings rooted in personal power, ancestral wisdom, and the Divine within. Its vision is a world where every witch in recovery feels spiritually safe, sovereign, and seen and where healing is understood as an inevitable process supported by courage, connection, and spiritual truth.

Donations from Sober Witch Life will support general operations for The Sovereign Phoenix, including the continued growth of peer-led recovery circles and the development of long-term infrastructure. An upcoming board meeting in January will determine what portion of the incoming funds will be set aside for the multi-year fundraising effort to establish a physical location in 2028. For now, the priority is strengthening national access to spiritual recovery programming and maintaining the ritual spaces that are already serving members each week.

THE GROWTH OF THE WITCHES' RECOVERY CIRCLE

One of the clearest indicators of need is the Weekly Witches Recovery Circle, held on Zoom with occasional in-person gatherings in the Metro Detroit area. Attendance has grown steadily over the past year. What began as a small circle of seven or eight regulars has now expanded to an average of twenty-seven participants each week. Members attend from coast to coast, and the digital format has allowed witches in recovery to connect in ways that honor both spiritual identity and personal safety.

These circles are rooted in sober witchcraft, combining ritual, reflection, and trauma-informed discussion. Participants describe the space as one of the few places where they can speak openly about their spiritual experiences, psychic gifts, and recovery journeys without fear of judgment. The growth of the circle has helped demonstrate the increasing number of individuals who are seeking a recovery path that integrates spirituality, witchcraft, ancestral healing, and personal sovereignty.

STATEMENT FROM THE FOUNDER

Sunshine, known nationally as the pink-haired sober witch and founder of both Sober Witch Life and The Sovereign Phoenix, emphasized the importance of this commitment. She explained that many witches in recovery struggle to find spiritually safe environments. Many identify as queer, neurodivergent, or energetically sensitive, and traditional recovery spaces often do not feel safe or inclusive.

“There are very few spaces where witches in recovery can show up fully as themselves,” Sunshine said. “For many of us, mainstream recovery programs have not been safe. They can feel overwhelming, dismissive, or spiritually misaligned. The things I created were never designed for me alone. They were created for every witch out there who is navigating recovery while carrying gifts, identities, and experiences that are often misunderstood. Every dollar raised through Sober Witch Life will now help ensure that those witches have a place where they are spiritually protected, supported, and honored.”

NATIONAL IMPACT

Although both Sober Witch Life and The Sovereign Phoenix are rooted in Detroit, their reach now extends across the country. Members attend virtual circles from the East Coast, West Coast, and throughout the Midwest and South. Many participants have shared that the fellowship is the first place where they have felt spiritually safe in recovery, and that the combination of witchcraft and healing practices has helped them stay sober, connected, and grounded.

The fellowship also reflects a growing cultural shift. As more individuals openly identify as witches, psychics, or spiritual practitioners, there is increasing demand for recovery spaces that do not separate sobriety from spiritual identity. The Sovereign Phoenix approaches recovery as sacred soul work supported by ritual, community, and alignment with the Divine within.

USE OF FUNDS AND FUTURE GOALS

The decision to donate one hundred percent of Sober Witch Life profits establishes a long term funding stream for The Sovereign Phoenix. Funds will be used to maintain ritual gatherings, develop new programming, train future facilitators, and expand access for witches in recovery nationwide. While total funds raised to date are modest, the organization has established a clear financial goal. The intention is to grow revenue from book sales, digital publications, periodicals, and merchandise to approximately five thousand dollars per month. This figure supports both operational stability and the magickal intention behind the fellowship’s long term expansion plans.

A new workbook edition of Sober Witch Life will be released in March 2026. All profits from this and all other editions will continue to support the fellowship. The Sovereign Phoenix board will also explore how to allocate future funds toward securing a physical ritual space in 2028. The hope is to create a location where witches in recovery can gather for ceremonies, retreats, education, and communal healing.

THE BROADER CONTEXT OF SOBER WITCH LIFE

Sober Witch Life began as a personal journey but has grown into a national resource for witches in recovery who seek a spiritually grounded approach to healing. The book’s first one hundred sales demonstrate early resonance among readers who are looking for a recovery path that honors witchcraft, intuition, energy work, and ancestral lineage. The movement continues to expand through digital communities, recovery programming, and ritual based frameworks that support sobriety and self reclamation.

The donation of all profits is intended to ensure that the fellowship remains accessible, sustainable, and inclusive. It also reinforces Sober Witch Life’s commitment to serving others on the path of sober witchcraft, particularly those whose identities place them at the margins of mainstream recovery culture.

ONGOING WORK AND COMMUNITY COMMITMENT

The Sovereign Phoenix continues to grow as a spiritual fellowship that centers sovereignty, spiritual truth, ancestral wisdom, and compassion. Members are invited to engage in ongoing ritual work, shadow healing, and community leadership. The organization supports a diverse spectrum of witches in recovery, including those recovering from alcohol use disorder, substance misuse, trauma, codependent dynamics, and patterns of self abandonment.

The commitment from Sober Witch Life allows the fellowship to remain focused on its core purpose. By supporting programs like the Weekly Witches Recovery Circle and future educational and ritual offerings, the organization can further strengthen its foundation and prepare for expanded service.

ABOUT THE SOVEREIGN PHOENIX

The Sovereign Phoenix is a spiritual fellowship rooted in Detroit and serving witches in recovery across the United States. The fellowship provides protected ritual space, community connection, and spiritual teachings grounded in witchcraft, sovereignty, and the Divine within. Its mission is to reclaim the sacred path of recovery through spiritually aligned practices and to foster a world where every witch in recovery feels safe, seen, and sovereign. The fellowship welcomes individuals recovering from substance use disorder, addictive behaviors, trauma, and patterns of self abandonment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.