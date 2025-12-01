Statistical Notice 2025/5 - Confidentiality Permission Review 2026

As part of our ongoing commitment to streamline our processes, we are seeking prior approval from reporting institutions to publish aggregate data where they are one of less than three contributors to the aggregate. This approach will reduce the burden on reporting institutions.

We are seeking your confirmation regarding confidentiality permissions for the upcoming year, your input is crucial in maintaining the quality and integrity of the data we publish.

Reporting firms will have the following options for confirming their permissions:

1. Give prior consent for all statistical forms.

2. Give prior consent on a form-by-form basis.

2b. Give prior consent with the exception of certain data points.

3. Opt out and give consent on a case-by-case basis.

To confirm your preferences, please log in to the BEEDS portal to review and complete the survey. For further assistance, please refer to the BEEDS Portal Guide or contact BEEDSqueries@bankofengland.co.uk.

For groups that complete statistical returns for multiple entities, a separate survey must be completed for each individual entity. To streamline this process, key firm information is prepopulated for your convenience.

To make any adjustments to your submitted return, please follow the resubmission process as outlined in the BEEDS portal user guide (PDF). We will consider the latest submitted version of your return as your final submission.

If your firm has previously given indefinite consent, there is no need to complete this on the BEEDs portal unless you wish to change the approach from what your firm adopted previously.

Permissions cover the publication of aggregate statistical data including data submitted by your firm in relation to the reporting reference periods for January to December of the year which follows submission of this return. Once granted, consent remains valid for these reference periods unless explicitly withdrawn. This consent applies to any future resubmission of data originally reported for these reference periods and any late submissions for these reference periods.

Please complete your preference, no later than 5pm on Monday 19 December 2025.