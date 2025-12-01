Hopscotch Consolidates 'Hopscotch System' Offering To Complement Global Expansion Strategy

Three pan-regional hubs across Americas, Europe, and Africa will operate under unified Hopscotch System brand, adding distinctive pan-continental capabilities.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global communications group Hopscotch today unveiled Hopscotch System, the new brand for its consolidated pan-regional PR hubs’ operations in the Americas, Europe, and Africa. The creation of Hopscotch System follows the group’s July 2025 global rebrand, which streamlined its architecture under one cohesive entity — Hopscotch — with distinct components by expertise, industry, and geography.Three Continents, One SystemThe move reflects the group’s ambition to deliver the most effective cross-market communication services to global clients. From their base in Dublin, Los Angeles and Casablanca, each Hopscotch System hub offers the cultural intelligence, linguistic diversity, and operational efficiency needed to streamline the design and execution of complex multi-market communication campaigns.Hopscotch System CEO Patrick Frison-Roche described the launch as a “natural and necessary evolution” for a world in which brands — and their audiences — are increasingly borderless.“By bringing our three hubs closer, our ‘System’ elevates their existing regional capabilities to global level,” Frison-Roche said. “The signature effectiveness, flexibility and ROI each hub delivers in its region is now available across three continents, in a unique complement to the already considerable resources of the 40 office-strong Hopscotch international network”.Each regional hub – Hopscotch System | Europe (Dublin), Hopscotch System | Americas (Los Angeles), and Hopscotch System | Africa (Casablanca) – will continue delivering pan-regional PR capabilities, as well as specialized expertise:• Hopscotch System | Europe: deep social media and digital communications capabilities• Hopscotch System | Americas: full-service U.S. PR linking seamlessly with Hopscotch USA in New York• Hopscotch System | Africa: public affairs and events across the African continentPatrick Frison-Roche serves as Managing Director of Hopscotch System | Europe, supported by Business Directors Erin Mullally (PR) and Flohic Morin (Digital/Social).Laura Crompton leads Hopscotch System | Americas from Los Angeles, while Kenza Sayegrih oversees Hopscotch System | Africa from Casablanca.Hopscotch System | Americas Laura Crompton said “the model reflects today’s communications realities."“American audiences no longer think in terms of borders — they consume, engage, and share globally. Our clients need agencies that work the same way. Hopscotch System gives them one close-knit multi-cultural team able to work across every major market in a region. Campaigns become flexible, scalable and efficient, saving time and money while improving consistency across the Americas and beyond”.Hopscotch System | Americas clients including global brands Nvidia, Hogan Assessments, Hasbro and Ingenico.ENDSAbout HOPSCOTCHHOPSCOTCH is an international communications group founded in France, employing more than 1,000 people across 40 offices on five continents. The group provides expertise across all areas of communication, including influence, events, public relations, activations, digital, internal communications, public affairs, and marketing services.For over 15 years, HOPSCOTCH has been committed to ambitious environmental and social responsibility initiatives, recognized through internationally accredited CSR certifications such as RSE Agences Actives, ISO 20121, and the EcoVadis Platinum Medal.Listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: ALHOP FR0000065278), the group reported €319 million in revenue and a gross margin of €104.7 million for the year 2024.

