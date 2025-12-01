Hollywood & African Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards) Announces 2025 Winners

Khuzani Mpungose wins Best Independent Artist (African) at Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards

Celebrating Global Unity and Cultural Innovation Across Entertainment & Hospitality

We honor not just individuals, but the collective force shaping the future of African and diasporic excellence.” — Adeola Odunowo

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Hollywood & African Prestigious Awards ( HAPAwards ) lit up the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on November 1, 2025, uniting Hollywood icons, African creatives, and global cultural leaders under the theme “Driving Global Investment & Cultural Integration.” Hosted by Dr. Nathalie Beasnael and Tina Weisinger, the ceremony highlighted artists and innovators whose work strengthens cross-continental collaboration.Glynn Turman received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrated with tributes from Richard Lawson and Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs. The night also honored industry pioneers including Bill Duke (Icon Award), Arnold Turner (Excellence in Photography), and Manny Hally (Visionary Producer Award). Leadership recognitions included the Ooni of Ife Leadership Award for Peter Lentini, the African Heritage Award for Iba Gani Abiodun Ihe Adams, and the Yoruba Cultural Ambassador Award for High Chief Hon. Ambassador Billy Umar Garba.A milestone moment came when South African Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose won Best Independent Artist (African) — the first Maskandi artist to achieve a HAPAwards win on an international stage. His electrifying performance and heartfelt message about elevating indigenous sounds earned a standing ovation.This year’s ceremony reached over 2 million live-stream viewers across 45 countries, reflecting HAPAwards’ expanding global influence. Strategic partnerships with the International Food & Beverage Association (IFBA) and the Asia-Pacific Hotel Alliance underscored the event’s mission to link culture, tourism, and economic opportunity.“HAPAwards is where shared stories and creative courage bridge continents,” said Tina Weisinger, Founder & CEO. Executive Producer Adeola Odunowo added, “We honor not just individuals, but the collective force shaping the future of African and diasporic excellence.” Read more about this story and others on News Talk Florida , and the News Talk Media Network.About HAPAwards:Founded in 2017, HAPAwards celebrates outstanding achievements in entertainment, hospitality, and global cultural impact, uplifting African creativity and championing cross-cultural collaboration.

