Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Driving with 20.5% CAGR | Advanced Persistent Threat Market Reach USD 30.9 Billion by 2030." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global advanced persistent threat market was valued at $5.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $30.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Advanced persistent threats are diverse in nature, long-lasting, and highly targeted. Due to the emergence of several new zero day threats, the security needs are also changing as a result of changes in the business environment. Businesses are at danger due to this lack of knowledge about advanced security risks, which is also slowing the demand for advanced persistent threat prevention. Enterprises generally lack a lot of understanding regarding APTs and effective defense strategies.APT-like cyberattacks are on the rise globally, which is primarily driving the significant expansion of the Advanced Persistent Threat market. For instance, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) jointly alerted the public to APT threats in October 2020. As per their information the Sandworm APT, a group renowned for TeleBots used in high-profile hacks, was accused of working with six Russian citizens, according to accusations announced by the Department of Justice (DOJ). Therefore, most businesses, including those in retail, healthcare, and IT, are using integrated security services that may help to harden cloud environments against such APT-style attacks, which may eventually increase the demand for Advanced Persistent Threat market during the forecast period.The global advanced persistent threat market share is segmented based on deployment mode, services, solutions, and region. By deployment mode, it is classified into cloud and on-premise. By services, it is classified into Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), endpoint protection, Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/ IPS), sandboxing, Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), forensic analysis, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players profiled in the advanced persistent threat market report include Cisco Systems, Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab., ESET spol. S r.o., Sophos Ltd., Forcepoint, VMware, Inc, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, McAfee, LLC, and F-Secure.

By services, the managed services sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2019, and the professional services sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period. Businesses have been forced to pay attention to system vulnerability leading to a sudden surge in malicious activity across a variety of sectors, including IT & telecommunications, healthcare, and retail.By deployment type, the on-premise sub-segment dominated the market in 2019, whereas the cloud sub-segment is projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. The rising demand for cloud-based APT protection is mostly due to its affordability, critical role in disaster recovery, rising concern about integrated safety standards among businesses, and accessibility of cloud security services for both small and large firms. Increasing dependability and simple data access are encouraging the use of cloud services in many businesses, which is driving the segment revenue growth globally. The market for ATP protection has changed over the past years, moving from typical, simple malware outbreaks to complex and zero-day threats.By solutions, the security information & event management sub-segment dominated the global advanced persistent threat protection market share in 2019, whereas the next-generation firewall sub-segment is anticipated to have the fastest growth during the forecast period. During the forecast period, it is projected to have a significant increase in demand for continuous monitoring and incident response, log management and storage, and compliance.These are just a few of the major drivers projected to drive this growth. Smart devices, such as smartphones, TVs, tablets, and laptops, have substantially increased their connectivity in recent years. The widespread adoption of the IoT has raised awareness of and need for network infrastructure protection, which is expected to promote market expansion.

Impact of COVID-19 on Advanced Persistent Threat Market During the COVID-19 pandemic, the advanced persistent threat market defense has experienced considerable growth.● Globally, the pandemic has presented enormous business challenges. In the midst of the COVID-19 chaos, a wide range of global market sectors, including IT & communications, healthcare, and retail, have become vulnerable to APT attacks.● Therefore, the bulk of the major players are creating innovative goods to aid businesses in the face of the epidemic● For instance, American multinational cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks debuted the first Next-Generation Firewall based on machine learning in June 2020 (ML-Powered NGFW). The platform aids with cyber threat prevention, proactive IoT device security, and security policy recommendations.● The worldwide APT protection market is being positively impacted by these firms' situational and creative product launches during the pandemic 