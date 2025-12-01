Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market Set to Witness Significant Growth by 2025-2032 | Sanofi Genzyme, Ascendis Pharma

Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market

The Global Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.14 billion by 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.14 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2025 to 2032. Hunter syndrome treatment options include enzyme replacement therapies (ERTs), gene therapy approaches, substrate reduction drugs, and supportive medications aimed at managing the symptoms of mucopolysaccharidosis II (MPS II). Core therapies primarily involve recombinant iduronate-2-sulfatase enzymes—such as idursulfase and its derivatives—delivered intravenously to compensate for the missing enzyme and improve metabolic function.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1749 Global Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market Key TakeawaysEnzyme replacement therapy remains the gold standard treatment for Hunter syndrome, with this segment expected to account for 65% of the market share in 2025.By age group, pediatric segment is slated to dominate the market, highlighting critical neonatal screening initiatives.North America is projected to account for 38% of the global Hunter syndrome market share in 2025, owing to a well-established healthcare infrastructure and extensive research funding.Asia Pacific, with an estimated CAGR of 9.1%, is set to emerge as the fastest-growing Hunter syndrome market due to increasing awareness programs and government incentives.Growing Awareness and Diagnosis Rates Spurring Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest Hunter syndrome treatment market analysis highlights major factors driving industry growth. Increased detection of Hunter syndrome, development of novel therapies, and supportive government initiatives are among the most prominent growth drivers.The role of awareness & diagnosis in the Hunter syndrome treatment pathway cannot be ignored. Greater awareness among clinicians and patient advocacy groups means more Hunter syndrome patients are being diagnosed. This increases the treated population, thereby boosting demand for Hunter syndrome treatments.People in many regions are increasingly becoming aware of rare genetic disorders like Hunter syndrome, also known as Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II). This encourages them to opt for early diagnostic tests. Early diagnosis, including newborn screening efforts, allows earlier intervention, which may improve outcomes and encourage uptake of available Hunter syndrome therapies.Black Friday Exclusive Deal: Purchase Now and Access This Premium Report @ Up to 40% Off : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1749 High Costs Limiting Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market GrowthDespite a positive global Hunter syndrome treatment outlook, certain factors are expected to slow down growth to some extent during the forecast period. One of the major growth limiting factors is the high Hunter syndrome treatment cost.Treatments like Enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) and gene therapies are quite expensive. As a result, a large portion of the population is unable to access them, thereby dampening overall Hunter syndrome treatment market demand. Moreover, lack of reimbursement policies across majority of the regions is also limiting growth of the Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II treatment market.Advancements in Novel Therapeutics Creating Growth ProspectsTop pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are rigorously investing in research and development (R&D). This is paving way for the development of advanced treatments like gene therapies and improved enzyme replacement treatments for Hunter syndrome. These innovations aim to treat the disease more effectively, improving patients’ quality of life.For instance, researchers at GOSH recently manufactured new gene therapy for Hunter syndrome, also known as mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II). These expanding treatment options will likely create lucrative growth opportunities for Hunter syndrome treatment manufacturers during the forecast period.Emerging Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market TrendsEnzyme replacement therapy (ERT) stands as the cornerstone of Hunter syndrome management. It is being widely used to alleviate some Hunter syndrome symptoms, improve quality of life, and slow the progression of clinical manifestations. This is mostly due to its proven effectiveness in targeting the underlying enzyme deficiency and wider availability.Increasing regulatory support for orphan diseases is expected to boost growth of the Hunter syndrome treatment market during the forecast period. Governments and health authorities are giving more support for rare diseases like Hunter syndrome. This includes faster approvals, special funding, and incentives for drug development. Such support makes it easier for new treatments to reach patients, helping the Hunter syndrome treatment market grow.Partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are becoming popular in the Hunter syndrome treatment industry. Big pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and academic institutions are working together to accelerate new drug development for Hunter syndrome. For instance, Takeda recently collaborated with JCR Pharmaceuticals on a next‑generation Hunter (MPS II) therapy.Emerging CNS-targeted and BBB-penetrant therapies are being developed to address the unmet need of neurological decline in Hunter syndrome patients. Therapies such as pabinafusp alfa (a BBB-penetrant ERT) and gene therapies like RGX-121 are in advanced development stages, aiming to treat neurological symptoms that standard ERT cannot reach.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1749 Analyst’s View“The future of Hunter syndrome treatment looks promising, owing to increasing awareness of rare genetic disorders and advancements in enzyme replacement therapies,” said the Senior Analyst at CMI. “Moreover, rising investments in research and development, expanding patient support programs, and growing focus on precision medicine are expected to propel market expansion across both developed and emerging regions over the coming years.”Competitor InsightsKey companies listed in Hunter syndrome treatment market report:BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.Sanofi GenzymeTakeda Pharmaceutical Company LimitedUltragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.Ascendis PharmaAudentes TherapeuticsAmicus TherapeuticsSangamo TherapeuticsPTC TherapeuticsOrchard TherapeuticsKey DevelopmentsIn May 2025, REGENXBIO Inc. announced that its Biologics License Application (BLA) for RGX‑121 (also known as clemidsogene lanparvovec) for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis II (MPS II) (Hunter syndrome) had been accepted by the U.S. FDA for review. The FDA also granted the application Priority Review, which means it will be evaluated faster than a standard review.In February 2025, researchers at Manchester Children’s Hospital treated a three-year-old boy with Hunter syndrome in a pioneering stem cell gene therapy trial. Early results showed that the treatment helped his body produce the missing enzyme normally lacking in Hunter syndrome.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.