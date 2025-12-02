The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Comprehensive Report on the Pneumatic Caster Market: Opportunities and Challenges

Expected to grow to $1.67 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Pneumatic Caster Market Through 2025?

In recent years, there has been significant expansion in the pneumatic caster market. The market's size is projected to increase from $1.14 billion in 2024 to $1.23 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include the increased mechanization and automation in material transportation procedures, a surge in demand from the automotive and aerospace manufacturing sectors, escalating infrastructure and construction activities, the growth of e-commerce and retail logistics operations that need mobile platforms, and the rising requirement for vibration absorption as well as smooth mobility over uneven surfaces.

The projected expansion of the pneumatic caster market is set to be robust over the coming years, with the market size increasing to $1.67 billion in 2029, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth trajectory in the forecast period is due to the escalating need for material handling equipment across multiple industries, the growing preference for ergonomic mobility solutions in manufacturing units, the increasing usage of pneumatic casters in logistics and warehousing operations, the intensified attention on minimizing workplace accidents and enhancing safety, and the surging use of these types of casters within heavy-duty industrial frameworks. Key trends that will dominate the forecast period include the progression in durable pneumatic wheel materials, the incorporation of intelligent sensors for payload monitoring, advancements in noise and shock absorption technologies, innovative techniques in the construction of lightweight caster designs, and advancements in automated precision manufacturing.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Pneumatic Caster Market?

The increase in focus on safety at workplaces is anticipated to drive the pneumatic caster market's expansion. This safety refers to the strategies and practices established to safeguard employees from injuries, health risks, or hazards where they work. The rise in workplace safety is linked to the escalating regulatory compliance requirements, with governments and organizations enforcing tougher safety norms to prevent accidents, protect the health of workers, and evade high legal and financial implications. Pneumatic casters contribute positively to workplace safety by offering smooth movements and absorbing shocks, lessening the likelihood of equipment toppling, injuries to workers during material moving, and damaging loads on rough or uneven surfaces. For instance, by August 2025, the UK-based Goldcross Training Services, a service centered on health and safety in construction, recorded that there had been 124 workplace fatalities due to accidents at work from April 2024 to March 2025. Consequently, a heightened emphasis on safety at workplaces is fueling the growth of the pneumatic caster market.

Which Players Dominate The Pneumatic Caster Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Pneumatic Caster Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Colson Group USA

• Tente International GmbH

• E R Wagner Manufacturing Co.

• Blickle Räder+Rollen GmbH u. Co. KG

• Caster Connection Inc.

• RAEDER-VOGEL

• Shepherd Caster Corporation

• Schioppa Casters and Wheels

• Flywheel Metalwork Ltd.

• Albion Industries Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Pneumatic Caster Market In The Future?

Leading businesses in the pneumatic caster market are concentrating their efforts on the invention of cutting-edge technologies like shock-absorption technology. Such technologies enhance the durability of equipment, decrease sound pollution, and provide a smoother conveyance of delicate loads. The technology of shock-absorption is a system or tool designed to soak up and dissipate the energy from impact, minimizing the vibrations and shocks that equipment or loads may experience while on the move. For instance, in June 2025, Easily Moved Equipment Inc., a Canadian manufacturing company, introduced a meticulously designed pneumatic caster for its 6600R aluminum gantry crane. This crane boasts a lifting capacity of 3 tonnes (6600 lb), and the new caster retains the crane's lightweight and mobile design, but also enables movement under a full 3-tonne load safely and without difficulty. This incorporated modification broadens the scope for the crane's application in more tough industrial settings, protects surfaces, and boosts productivity.

Global Pneumatic Caster Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The pneumatic caster market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Swivel Pneumatic Casters, Rigid Pneumatic Casters, Dual Wheel Pneumatic Casters, Single Wheel Pneumatic Casters

2) By Material: Rubber Pneumatic Casters, Polyurethane Pneumatic Casters, Plastic Pneumatic Casters, Metal Pneumatic Casters

3) By Load Capacity: Light Duty (Up to 300 lbs), Medium Duty (300 lbs - 800 lbs), Heavy Duty (800 lbs - 1500 lbs), Extra Heavy Duty (Above 1500 lbs)

4) By Application: Industrial Equipment, Medical Equipment, Aerospace, Automotive, Other Applications

5) By End-User Industry: Manufacturing, Healthcare, Logistics And Warehousing, Construction

Subsegments:

1) By Swivel Pneumatic Casters: Light Duty Swivel Casters, Medium Duty Swivel Casters, Heavy Duty Swivel Casters

2) By Rigid Pneumatic Casters: Light Duty Rigid Casters, Medium Duty Rigid Casters, Heavy Duty Rigid Casters

3) By Dual Wheel Pneumatic Casters: Light Duty Dual Wheel Casters, Medium Duty Dual Wheel Casters, Heavy Duty Dual Wheel Casters

4) By Single Wheel Pneumatic Casters: Light Duty Single Wheel Casters, Medium Duty Single Wheel Casters, Heavy Duty Single Wheel Casters

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Pneumatic Caster Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the pack as the largest and quickest expanding area in the global pneumatic caster market, according to the 2025 Pneumatic Caster Global Market Report. The report provides a detailed overview of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

