Offsite Backup Services Market to Reach $20.01 Billion by 2029 with 16.1% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Offsite Backup Services Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the market size for offsite backup services has experienced a substantial expansion. The market is projected to swell from $9.45 billion in 2024 to $11.01 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The notable growth documented in the past stems from factors such as the amplification of data creation, the escalating need for disaster recovery strategies, heightened mindfulness around data security, the proliferation of cloud-based infrastructure, and the accelerating adoption rates of digital storage solutions.

In the coming years, rapid expansion is anticipated in the offsite backup services market, with its worth predicted to reach $20.01 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The projected growth can be ascribed to an increasing demand for hybrid cloud backups, a stronger emphasis on data compliance laws, increasing dependency on AI for data management, the proliferation of remote work environments, and escalating investments in cybersecurity. Key trends during the forecast period embrace breakthroughs in backup automation technology, novel cloud-based recovery solutions, advancements in AI-powered data protection, R&D efforts in storage optimization, and improvements in encryption and security protocols.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Offsite Backup Services Market?

Growing cyber threats are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the offsite backup services market. Cyber threats encompass harmful activities by individuals or groups aimed to damage, hamper, or illicitly infiltrate digital systems, networks, or data. The escalation of cyber threats is stimulated by enhanced digital connectivity, as the proliferation of devices and online services yield more avenues for attacks and unapproved access. Offsite backup services aid in countering cyber threats by safely housing essential data in a location separate from the main systems, hence facilitating a rapid recovery in instances of ransomware attacks or data breaches; for example, the UK government agency GOV.UK reported in June 2025 that an estimated 3% of all businesses and 1% of all charities fell prey to fraud as a result of cyber breach or attack (cyber-enabled fraud) in the preceding 12 months, amounting to roughly 40,000 businesses and 2,000 charities. Consequently, the increasing cyber threats propels the offsite backup services market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Offsite Backup Services Market?

Major players in the Offsite Backup Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• Dell Technologies

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• NetApp

• NTT Communications

• Commvault

• Rubrik

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Offsite Backup Services Market?

Prominent enterprises in the offsite backup services market are concentrating on devising innovative strategies such as hybrid cloud backup. This approach aims to furnish businesses with integrated data safety, swifter restoration periods, improved scalability and safeguarded replication through on-site and cloud platforms. The hybrid cloud backup merges on-site storage with cloud-based storage to guarantee secure, manageable, and recoverable backup solutions. For instance, ISSQUARED Inc., an American IT and cybersecurity solutions company, launched the Fabulix Backup and Disaster Recovery platform in November 2024. This hybrid, appliance-oriented solution provides comprehensive data safeguarding. The platform amalgamates real-time replication, data deduplication and automated recovery to maintain business continuity in physical, digital, and cloud platforms. Armed with protection against ransomware, centralized supervision, and alignment with worldwide security measures, Fabulix bolsters data resilience, reduces downtime, and proposes a manageable, economical approach to contemporary disaster recovery.

How Is The Offsite Backup Services Market Segmented?

The offsite backup services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Cloud Backup, Managed Backup, Hybrid Backup, Tape Vaulting, Other Service Types

2) By Deployment Mode: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, IT And Telecommunications, Government, Retail, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Cloud Backup: Public Cloud Backup, Private Cloud Backup, Hybrid Cloud Backup

2) By Managed Backup: Fully Managed Backup Services, Partially Managed Backup Services, Remote Monitoring and Management Backup

3) By Hybrid Backup: On-Premise to Cloud Backup, Cloud to Cloud Backup, Multi-Cloud Backup

4) By Tape Vaulting: Physical Tape Vaulting, Virtual Tape Vaulting, Automated Tape Management

5) By Other Service Types: Disk-Based Backup, Network Attached Backup, Remote Data Archiving

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Offsite Backup Services Market?

For the year in question, North America surfaced as the predominant region in the Offsite Backup Services Global Market Report 2025. The fastest-growing region is projected to be Asia-Pacific in the upcoming forecast period. The report encompasses several regions, which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

