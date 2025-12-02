The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pneumatic And Hydraulic System Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Expected to grow to $57.21 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Pneumatic And Hydraulic System Market?

Recent years have seen a robust expansion in the market size of pneumatic and hydraulic systems. The market, which is projected to escalate from $42.09 billion in 2024 to $44.87 billion in 2025, promises a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Factors behind the growth experienced during the historic period include heightened adoption of industrial automation, surge in demand for energy-efficient systems, an increase in manufacturing output, the broadening of automotive production, and a rise in construction activities.

Anticipated robust expansion is on the horizon for the pneumatic and hydraulic system market, which is projected to increase to $57.21 billion by 2029, buoyed by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This expansion in the projected timeline can be linked to an upsurge in renewable energy projects, an augmented emphasis on sustainability, the enlargement of the aerospace and defense sectors, a rising demand for the integration of robotics, and an escalation in urban infrastructure enhancement. Significant trends for the projection period comprise innovation in modular valve system technology, increased research and development investments, the creation of compact hydraulic units, advancements in predictive maintenance solutions, and breakthroughs in energy-efficient pneumatic solutions.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Pneumatic And Hydraulic System Market?

The rise in infrastructure investments is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the pneumatic and hydraulic system market. Infrastructure encompasses essential physical and organizational structures, including utilities, transportation, and communication systems that underpin societal and business operations. Rapid urbanization is leading to higher levels of infrastructure investments, due to the rising need for contemporary transportation, digital networks, and utilities to accommodate increasing population numbers and economic activities. Pneumatic and hydraulic systems enhance infrastructure by offering robust and accurate control for heavy machinery, facilitating effective construction, lifting, and materials handling processes. For example, in July 2025, as reported by the UK-based government agency, the Office for National Statistics, total government infrastructure expenditure witnessed a 2.2% growth in 2024, touching $38 billion (£28.9 billion) in current prices, an increase from the previous year. Hence, the rise in infrastructure investments is propelling the expansion of the pneumatic and hydraulic system market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Pneumatic And Hydraulic System Market?

Major players in the Pneumatic And Hydraulic System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• Eaton Corporation

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Atos S.p.A.

• Danfoss A/S

• Bosch Rexroth AG

• Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Pneumatic And Hydraulic System Market?

Leading companies in the pneumatic and hydraulic system market are redirecting their effort towards the creation of enhanced pneumatic flow control technology. The aim is to boost system efficiency, reactivity, and flexibility in automation. This advanced technology in pneumatic flow control is a novel breakthrough designed to control air pressure and flow with precision for improved performance and efficiency in automation. For instance, in July 2024, Emerson Electric Co., a US company providing industrial solutions, introduced the AVENTICS Series XV pneumatic valves. The series comes with the XV03 model, which can handle flow volumes as high as 350 liters per minute, and the XV05 model, capable of managing up to 880 liters per minute. These valves come with compact size, resilient metal threads, and aluminum base plates, making it easier to integrate into production systems. Such advancements uplift operational efficiency and adaptability in different sectors. Nevertheless, adopting these advanced systems could call for substantial investment and potential changes to current infrastructure, creating obstacles for comprehensive application across diverse market areas.

What Segments Are Covered In The Pneumatic And Hydraulic System Market Report?

The pneumatic and hydraulic system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Pneumatic Systems, Hydraulic Systems

2) By Component: Cylinders, Valves, Pumps, Motors, Accumulators, Filters, Other Components

3) By System Type: Open-Loop Systems, Closed-Loop Systems, Combination Systems

4) By Application: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, Aerospace, Construction, Mining, Oil And Gas, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Pneumatic Systems: Pneumatic Cylinders, Pneumatic Valves, Air Treatment Components, Pneumatic Actuators, Pneumatic Fittings, Pneumatic Tubing And Hoses, Air Compressors

2) By Hydraulic Systems: Hydraulic Pumps, Hydraulic Valves, Hydraulic Cylinders, Hydraulic Motors, Hydraulic Accumulators, Hydraulic Filters, Hydraulic Hoses And Fittings

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Pneumatic And Hydraulic System Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for pneumatic and hydraulic systems. It's projected that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

