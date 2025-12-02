Personnel And Material Hoists Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

What Is The Personnel And Material Hoists Market Size And Growth?

There has been notable growth in the personnel and material hoists market in recent times. The market, which is worth $2.39 billion in 2024, is predicted to rise to $2.58 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. Factors that contributed to this growth in the past include increased urbanization, expansion in construction activities, a surge in demand for high-rise buildings, infrastructure project proliferation, and strict safety rules.

The market for personnel and material hoists is predicted to experience robust expansion in the coming years, reaching $3.45 billion by 2029 with a 7.5% compound annual growth rate. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to the increasing implementation of automation, heightened emphasis on energy efficiency, rising smart city investments, the proliferation of modular construction, and a growing need for swifter project completion. Key trends for the projected period include the incorporation of IoT and remote monitoring, the creation of lightweight yet strong materials, the uptake of predictive maintenance technologies, advancements in safety features and sensors, and the growing application of data analytics to improve operational efficiency.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Personnel And Material Hoists Market?

Anticipations of development in construction projects are expected to stimulate the expansion of the personnel and material hoists market in the future. The term 'construction project volume' signifies the sum of construction jobs performed during a specific timeframe, typically characterized by the quantity, size, and worth of projects in progress or completed. The rise in construction projects emanates from the escalating demand for infrastructure, triggering the initiation of new projects, multiplying material necessities, and boosting construction action across regions. Construction projects employ personnel and material hoists to transport laborers, equipment, and materials vertically over diverse construction levels in a safe and productive manner, thereby enhancing performance and site security. In an instance from July 2025, reports from the Census Bureau, a federal government agency in the US, demonstrated an increment of 0.2% in the number of private housing units, which were sanctioned by construction permits, in June 2025 as opposed to May, yielding a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,397,000. Consequently, the rise in construction projects is advancing the growth of the personnel and material hoists market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Personnel And Material Hoists Market?

Major players in the Personnel And Material Hoists Global Market Report 2025 include:

• KONE Corporation

• Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

• Alimak Group AB

• Kito Corporation

• Scanclimber

• XL Industries

• Fraco Products

• Torgar

• DeJong Hoists

• Pega Hoist

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Personnel And Material Hoists Market In The Globe?

The primary players in the market for personnel and material hoists are concentrating on the development of cutting-edge solutions, such as rack and pinion systems, to improve the efficiency of lifting, facilitate seamless vertical motion, and boost safety and stability during the transportation of personnel and materials in construction and industrial settings. Rack and pinion systems are mechanical configurations that turn rotational action into linear action, allowing for smooth and regulated vertical movement in hoists. For instance, Direct Hoist, a firm based in the UK that specializes in personnel and material hoists, introduced Electroelsa H05 in June 2025 for lifting personnel and materials. This advanced lifting solution employs a rack and pinion system that caters to both commodities and human transport, accommodating a variety of site needs and constraints. The Electroelsa H05 can carry a total of 500 kg and can reach a peak working height of 160 m. It's capable of transporting either goods or up to two people, providing versatility for all construction needs. Moreover, the hoist is designed for swift and safe assembly directly from the cage, guaranteeing complete enclosure upon setup.

How Is The Personnel And Material Hoists Market Segmented?

The personnel and material hoists market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Personnel Hoists, Material Hoists, Dual-Purpose Hoists

2) By Lifting Capacity: Below 2 Tons, 2-5 Tons, Above 5 Tons

3) By Operation: Electric, Hydraulic, Pneumatic

4) By End-Use Industry: Construction, Mining, Industrial, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Personnel Hoists: Single Cage Hoists, Twin Cage Hoists, Rack And Pinion Hoists, Wire Rope Hoists

2) By Material Hoists: Rack And Pinion Hoists, Wire Rope Hoists, Trolley Hoists, Winch-Driven Hoists

3) By Dual-Purpose Hoists: Rack And Pinion Dual Hoists, Wire Rope Dual Hoists, Tower-Mounted Dual Hoists, Modular Dual Hoists

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Personnel And Material Hoists Market?

For the year under consideration, North America marked the leading position in the Personnel And Material Hoists Global Market Report 2025, showing a forecasted growth. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering precise and succinct information.

