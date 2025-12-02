Price Anomaly Detection Artificial Intelligence Market CAGR at 26.7% from 2025 to 2029 | $5.05 Billion Industry Revenue

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Price Anomaly Detection Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Price Anomaly Detection Artificial Intelligence Market?

The market for price anomaly detection using artificial intelligence has experienced significant expansion in recent times. The forecast suggests an increase from $1.55 billion in 2024 to $1.96 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.0%. The historic period's growth is credited to the enhanced adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning, escalating need for immediate data monitoring, increasing cybersecurity threats and necessity for fraud detection. The growing utilization of predictive analytics in diverse fields and increased investments in cloud computing and big data analytics also contribute to this development.

In the coming few years, the market size for artificial intelligence in price anomaly detection is predicted to experience substantial expansion. By 2029, it is expected to reach $5.06 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7%. Various factors enabling this growth are an increase in the adoption of Internet of Things devices, the evolving need for real-time data monitoring, advancements in threat detection in cybersecurity, progress in the integration of cloud computing, and the continual development of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. Key trends foreseen in the forecast period encompass improvements in real-time anomaly detection, advancements in explainable artificial intelligence and machine learning methodologies, innovation in unsupervised and semi-supervised learning models, progress in automated anomaly detection related to cybersecurity, and the development of scalable AI solutions for the analysis of big data.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Price Anomaly Detection Artificial Intelligence Market?

The anticipated acceleration in digital transactions is forecasted to fuel the expansion of the price anomaly detection artificial intelligence market. The surge in digital transactions signifies an accelerated growth in both the volume and value of electronic payments, which are cashless. This increase in digital transactions is largely due to a significant consumer shift towards card, contactless, and online modes of payment. Price anomaly detection artificial intelligence assists in identifying and flagging abnormal or incorrect prices in real time across numerous digital transactions, permitting sellers to fix pricing, safeguard margins, and maintain customer trust. The technology bolsters platform reliability and stimulates further adoption of digital payments by reducing pricing errors and facilitating dependable dynamic pricing. As an example, in October 2025, UK Finance, a UK-based trade organisation, revealed that approximately half of mobile payment users made monthly payments and 44% did so on a weekly basis or more frequently. The highest usage was among those aged between 16-24 (88%) and usage among those aged 65+ increased from 14% in 2023 to 25% in 2024. Therefore, the anticipated acceleration in digital transactions is expected to catalyze the expansion of the price anomaly detection artificial intelligence market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Price Anomaly Detection Artificial Intelligence Market?

Major players in the Price Anomaly Detection Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Infosys Limited

• Wipro Limited

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Fair Isaac Corporation

• DataRobot Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Price Anomaly Detection Artificial Intelligence Market?

In the artificial intelligence market for price anomaly detection, key players are keen on integrating machine learning in order to improve real-time anomaly detection. Machine learning, a subset of artificial intelligence, allows systems to self-improve from data and increase their precision or effectiveness over time without needing explicit programming. Case in point - Wellgistics Health, a pharmaceutical tech firm based in the U.S., in August 2025, launched HubRx AI. The system incorporates machine learning technology to automate prescription routing, streamline inventory administration, and spot anomalies in real time. By utilizing historical data and predictive analytics, HubRx AI boosts operational productivity and minimizes the potential for pricing inconsistencies. Such advancements highlight the increasing reliance on machine learning to cope with the intricacies of price anomaly detection, thereby offering companies a proactive strategy to uphold pricing regularity and customer confidence.

What Segments Are Covered In The Price Anomaly Detection Artificial Intelligence Market Report?

The price anomaly detection artificial intelligence market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Retail, E-commerce, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation And Logistics, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Machine Learning Algorithms, Data Analytics Platforms, Predictive Modelling Tools, Visualization And Dashboard Tools, Data Integration And Management Solutions

2) By Hardware: Servers, Storage Devices, Processors, Networking Equipment, Edge Computing Devices

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Training And Support Services, Managed Services, System Integration Services

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Price Anomaly Detection Artificial Intelligence Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Price Anomaly Detection Artificial Intelligence, North America held the position of the leading region in the market during 2024. The region anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The regions detailed in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

