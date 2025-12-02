Premium Bottled Water Market to Reach USD $52.72 Billion by 2029 at 10.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Premium Bottled Water Market In 2025?

The upscale bottled water industry has witnessed swift growth in recent times. The industry, which was valued at $31.92 billion in 2024, is predicted to increase to $35.39 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The remarkable growth during the historical period can be credited to the growing consciousness about health and wellness, the rise in expendable income, urban development and lifestyle transformations, an escalated preference for mineral and natural spring water, along with the growth of the retail and hospitality industries.

In the coming years, the premium bottled water market is poised for a speedy expansion. The market is set to balloon to $52.73 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The predicted growth during the forecast period is attributed to elements such as the use of recyclable and environmentally-friendly packaging, advancements in functional and flavored water, the emergence of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels, plus the growing requirements of the tourism and hospitality industry. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period encompass tailor-made water products, sustainable and biodegradable packaging, the inclusion of intelligent labelling and QR codes for product tracking, and the embrace of low-carbon and eco-friendly production methods.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Premium Bottled Water Market?

The expansion of the premium bottled water market is anticipated to be fueled by the rise in health consciousness. This consciousness refers to individuals' comprehension and awareness of health-related matters, preventive strategies, and healthy living habits that contribute to overall health. The surging incidence of diseases related to lifestyle and the increased emphasis on preventive health care are boosting health consciousness. Premium bottled water, packed with minerals and of exceptional quality, contributes to the regimen of health and wellness, making it perfect for health-aware customers. It encourages holistic well-being by providing safe, clean, and flavorful water, supporting more effective hydration practices. For example, the Office for National Statistics reported in April 2025, that healthcare expenditure in the UK amounted to approximately $428.33 billion (£317 billion) in 2024, a rise of 6.5% compared to 2023. Thus, growing health consciousness is propelling the growth of the premium bottled water market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Premium Bottled Water Industry?

Major players in the Premium Bottled Water Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nestlé S.A.

• PepsiCo Inc.

• The Coca-Cola Company

• Danone S.A.

• FIJI Water Company LLC

• Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

• Mountain Valley Spring Water

• Ty Nant

• Alpine Glacier Water Inc.

• Bling H2O LLC

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Premium Bottled Water Market?

Prominent businesses in the premium bottled water market are concentrating their efforts on the creation of advanced product designs, including flavor-enhancing activated water. This is a means to not only improve taste but also escalate functionality and provide a pure solution without the use of labels. This flavor-enhancing activated water adopts a unique water treatment method that modifies the molecular structure of the water, transforming it into a potent carrier of flavor. This, as a result, amplifies the tastes and scent in the end product without the use of additives. For instance, in November 2024, BE WTR, a premium water company based in Switzerland, introduced its distinctively activated water, using a complex activation process. The technique used by BE WTR yields a water with neutral pH levels which allegedly accentuates the full flavor of the ingredients. This permits a reduction in sugar and sodium content in beverages and food, preserving a potent flavor that eliminates the use of synthetic flavor enhancers. The product is designed for individuals who prefer refined, label-free hydration alternatives that not only enhance the flavor but also offer nutritional advantages. Additionally, it uses direct-to-consumer and retail channels to cater to the environmentally conscious and health-aware audience.

What Segments Are Covered In The Premium Bottled Water Market Report?

The premium bottled water market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Source Type: Spring Water, Mineral Water, Purified Water, Well Water, Alkaline Water, Carbonated Water

2) By Packaging Type: Plastic Bottles, Glass Bottles, Cartons, Bag-in-Box

3) By Flavor Variations: Flavored Water, Infused Water, Electrolyte-Enhanced Water, Functional Water, No Flavors

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Vending Machines, Health Stores, Restaurants And Cafés

5) By End-User Demographics: Health-Conscious Consumers, Fitness Enthusiasts, Affluent Consumers, Families With Children, Corporate Clients, Travel And Tourism Sector Customers

Subsegments:

1) By Spring Water: Natural Spring Bottled Water, Artesian Spring Water, Glacier Spring Water, Mountain Spring Water

2) By Mineral Water: Naturally Carbonated Mineral Water, Non-Carbonated Mineral Water, Low-Mineral Content Water, High-Mineral Content Water

3) By Purified Water: Distilled Water, Deionized Water, Reverse Osmosis (RO) Water, UV-Treated Water

4) By Well Water: Deep Well Water, Shallow Well Water, Filtered Well Water, Mineral-Enriched Well Water

5) By Alkaline Water: Ionized Alkaline Water, Natural Alkaline Water, Mineral-Infused Alkaline Water, Electrolyte-Enhanced Alkaline Water

6) By Carbonated Water: Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, Club Soda, Seltzer Water, Flavored Sparkling Water

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Premium Bottled Water Market By 2025?

In the 2024 Premium Bottled Water Global Market Report, North America emerged as the topmost region. It is anticipated that the quickest expanding region during the prediction period will be Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

