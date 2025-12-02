Mobility Data-As-A-Service Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Mobility Data-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Mobility Data-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Mobility Data-As-A-Service Market Be By 2025?

Recent years have seen a rapid rise in the size of the mobility data-as-a-service market. Analysts predict that it will continue to expand from $4.88 billion in 2024 to $5.91 billion in 2025, indicating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.1%. The impressive growth during the past years can be linked to various factors, including a sharp increase in the need for efficient urban transport management, the continued growth of mobile connectivity, higher usage of open mobility data platforms, greater emphasis on lessening congestion with digital solutions, and increasing funds allocated for the digitization of public transport.

In the coming years, the market size of data-as-a-service in mobility is projected to witness skyrocketing growth. The market is expected to attain a whopping $12.57 billion in size by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%. The anticipatory growth can be credited to factors like the burgeoning expansion of electric and autonomous fleets, a surge in demand for real-time multi-modal journey analytics, escalating emphasis on carbon-neutral and environment-friendly mobility practices, amplified use of data-oriented traffic optimization platforms, and an uptick in the need for comprehensive mobility-as-a-service ecosystems. In the era of forecast, significant trends comprise advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, sophisticated data analysis for real-time mobility comprehension, breakthrough in interconnected vehicle technologies, progress in data privacy and security structures, and the amalgamation of big data with city mobility planning.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Mobility Data-As-A-Service Market Landscape?

A surge in digital transformation initiatives is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the mobility data-as-a-service market in the future. Digital transformation is the utilization of digital technology to enhance business operations, improve customer experiences, and foster innovation throughout an organization. This transformation is escalating due to an increasing requirement for quicker, more tailored, and smooth customer service in order to remain competitive. The Mobility Data-As-A-Service propels digital transformation by providing instantaneous and past mobility insights, permitting intelligent decision-making across cities, transportation systems, and businesses. It simplifies processes, refines traffic and transit plans, and facilitates data-led innovation in the urban mobility and logistics sectors. For example, the Office for National Statistics, a government agency based in the UK, reported in July 2024 that the digital infrastructure program had received a $535 million (£434 million) investment by 2022, and an additional $907 million (£736 million) was earmarked for the 2023 to 2025 period. Consequently, digital transformation's proliferation is propelling the mobility data-as-a-service market's growth.

Who Are The Top Players In The Mobility Data-As-A-Service Market?

Major players in the Mobility Data-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google LLC

• STELLANTIS N.V.

• Intel Corporation

• Uber Technologies Inc.

• AirSage Inc.

• Siemens Mobility Holding B.V.

• Cubic Transportation Systems Inc.

• HERE Global B.V.

• Geotab Inc.

• TomTom International B.V.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Mobility Data-As-A-Service Industry?

Major entities operating in the field of mobility data-as-a-service are directing their efforts towards the development of sophisticated analytics platforms, such as integrated taxi data structures, to enhance operational performance, fortify decision-making processes, and cut back on fuel usage and environmental emissions. These integrated taxi data systems comprise software platforms that consolidate and assess live and historical data related to ground movements of aircraft, yielding insights into taxi durations, fuel consumption, and ground traffic congestion. For instance, Blue Systems, an American aviation software firm, unveiled the Taxi Data Platform in May of 2024. This platform is an extensive analytics instrument that interprets millions of data points from global flights, yielding comprehensive metrics on taxi-out, taxi-in, as well as airport-specific performance. It incorporates predictive analytics along with benchmarking capabilities, thus allowing airlines and airports to spot inefficiencies and refine their gate-to-runway processes without the need for manual data collection.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Mobility Data-As-A-Service Market

The mobility data-as-a-service market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Data Collection, Data Analytics, Data Visualization, Data Integration, Other Service Types

2)By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3)By Application: Traffic Management, Fleet Management, Urban Planning, Mobility-as-a-Service, Public Transportation, Other Applications

4)By End-User: Government And Municipalities, Transportation Providers, Automotive, Logistics And Delivery, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Data Collection: Sensor-Based Data, Traffic Flow Data, Vehicle Telemetry Data, Public Transit Data, Roadside Infrastructure Data, Pedestrian Movement Data

2) By Data Analytics: Predictive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Real-Time Analytics, Spatial Analytics, Behavioral Analytics

3) By Data Visualization: Dashboard Visualization, Geospatial Mapping, Interactive Reports, Infographics, Graphical Analytics, Performance Dashboards

4) By Data Integration: Cloud-Based Integration, Application Programming Interface Integration, Data Warehousing, Edge Integration, Platform Integration, Enterprise System Integration

5) By Other Service Types: Data Security Services, Data Governance Services, Data Quality Management, Consulting Services, Custom Mobility Solutions, Support And Maintenance Services

Mobility Data-As-A-Service Market Regional Insights

In the Mobility Data-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region in 2024. The report predicts the fastest growth to occur in the Asia-Pacific region in the forecast period. The geographical regions the report encompasses include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

