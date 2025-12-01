As an asset-based mover with its own fleet, Hollander International Moving & Storage ensures secure chain-of-custody for long-distance relocations.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the Better Business Bureau reporting a spike in moving scams and "hostage load" situations across the US, Chicago’s longest-running moving company, Hollander International Moving & Storage, is issuing a reminder to residents: in the digital age, history is the only metric that cannot be faked.Celebrating its 137th year in business, Hollander is positioning its century-plus tenure not merely as a milestone, but as a crucial trust signal for residents in Barrington, Lake Forest, and the North Shore who are planning complex long-distance relocations."The internet has made it easy for lead-generation brokers to create a flashy website today and disappear tomorrow," says Rob Hollander, President. "We are seeing customers who are increasingly anxious about the safety of their belongings. Our message is simple: We have been here since 1888. We aren't going anywhere. When you hire a company that has survived two World Wars and the Great Depression, you are buying certainty."The Return to "Asset-Based" Moving The industry is currently divided between "virtual brokers" (who own no trucks) and "asset-based movers." Hollander, a top-tier agent for United Van Lines and Mayflower Transit, operates its own fleet and employs generational crews. This distinction is critical for long-distance movers handling interstate moves, where chain-of-custody issues frequently occur with lesser-known carriers.Meeting the Standards of Chicago’s Executive Market Hollander’s longevity has made it the preferred partner for Chicago’s high-net-worth families and corporate relocations. The company has adapted its 19th-century service ethos for 21st-century needs, offering:Virtual "Tech-Enabled" Surveys: Preventing pricing disputes by using video technology to accurately inventory goods before a truck ever arrives.International Expertise: Navigating post-pandemic shipping complexities for families moving abroad.Secure Chain of Custody: Ensuring that from Elk Grove Village to the final destination, the client knows exactly who has their keys."You can fake a 5-star review, but you can't fake 137 years of operation," adds Hollander. "For families in Hinsdale, Winnetka, and Glenview, we offer the one thing a broker cannot: accountability."Residents looking for a verified Chicago moving company are invited to verify Hollander’s credentials and request a transparent, binding estimate.About Hollander International Moving & Storage: Founded in 1888, Hollander International Moving & Storage is a 4th-generation family-owned business and a staple of Chicago’s logistics landscape. Based in Elk Grove Village, IL, they specialize in local, long-distance, and international moves. They are FIDI/FAIM certified and a dedicated agent for United Van Lines.Media Contact: Rob HollanderEmail: rbhollander@hollandermoving.comPhone: call866-754-0907Website: https://hollandermoving.com/

