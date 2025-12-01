My Guardian Breaks Guinness World Records Title in a Powerful Tribute to Australia’s Oldest Living Legends

My Guardian Centenarians' Lunch

History was made at NSW Parliament House on 23 October as My Guardian, a leading Aged and Disability Care Provider broke a Guinness World Records title.

Today is more than a record; it’s a call to action for all Australians to recognise and celebrate our elders as the living pillars of our nation.” — Jad Haber, CEO and Founder of My Guardian

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- History was made at NSW Parliament House on 23 October as My Guardian , a leading Aged and Disability Care Provider broke a Guinness World Records title for the “largest gathering of centenarians”. Doing Australia proud, 150 centenarians were brought together at the My Guardian Centenarians’ Lunch, in a celebration of the life, strength, and spirit of Australia’s eldest generation.This record-breaking milestone came at a defining moment — just days before the new Australian Aged Care Act and Support at Home Program came into effect on 1 November. This ushered a new era of dignity, accountability, and empowerment for older Australians and My Guardian’s progressive-in-home support mirrors this timely step by truly recognising the needs of the nation's elders.What unfolded was more than a record title. It was a moment of collective gratitude — a symbolic salute to a generation that endured war and hardship, built modern Australia from the ground up, and continues to inspire the nation with strength and grace. Among them were war veterans, Holocaust survivors, pioneering migrants, educators, entrepreneurs, mothers, fathers, and everyday heroes — each representing a century of courage and the unyielding spirit that defines Australia.“We are immensely proud of our centenarians and are delighted to honour them on the world stage,” said Jad Haber, CEO and Founder of My Guardian.The My Guardian Centenarians’ Lunch also coincided with Grandparents Week and brought together Federal, State, and Community leaders to honour more than 15,000+ combined years of lived experience — all under one roof, in one powerful act of unity.“This gathering was a reminder of the strength, resilience, and wisdom of our oldest Australians, many of whom have shaped the very fabric of our communities. NSW Parliament is proud to host such a historic occasion to honour those who have given so much across generations. I commend everyone involved in creating this extraordinary moment of recognition and unity, and for championing the dignity and rights of older people across NSW,” said The Hon. Jodie Harrison, Minister for Seniors.By partnering with Guinness World Records, My Guardian brought to light the real need for diverse and compassion-based aged and disability care services that support vulnerable people in Australia. From supported independent living to private care, mental health support, health services and home and community care, each My Guardian service is tailored to individual needs and is delivered by a compassionate, highly skilled team — including experienced Registered Nurses.“My Guardian Centenarian's Lunch wasn’t just about numbers,” said Diala Azzi Haber, Co-Founder of My Guardian. “It was about people — about stories, unique to each and every one of the centenarians we celebrated.”This event was more than a celebration; it was a statement of values. It was about recognising the people who built the Australia we know today, while looking ahead to a future where every older person would be respected, supported, and seen.For media enquiries, please contact:My Guardian: pr@myguardian.com.au

