St. Louis Cathedral Announces Annual Holiday Concert Series in New Orleans

St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans, home to the annual free Holiday Concert Series in December

Free musical performances scheduled throughout December at Jackson Square

Music is the universal language of mankind.” — — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans will once again host its annual Holiday Concert Series, offering a month-long schedule of free musical performances open to the public. The series features regional choirs, vocal ensembles, and instrumental groups performing seasonal selections throughout December.

The concerts take place inside St. Louis Cathedral, located at 615 Pere Antoine Alley, overlooking Jackson Square in the French Quarter. The program has become one of the city’s most recognized holiday traditions, drawing both residents and visitors each year.

Concert Schedule & Admission

Dates: Select evenings throughout December 2025

Time: All performances begin at 6:00 p.m.

Admission: Free and open to the public

Seating: First-come, first-served; doors typically open 30 minutes prior to each performance

The concert schedule is curated annually and may include classical ensembles, jazz performances, gospel choirs, and local choral groups. Each evening features a different performer, and programs vary throughout the month.

Location Information

St. Louis Cathedral

615 Pere Antoine Alley

New Orleans, LA 70116

Located directly on Jackson Square in the French Quarter, the cathedral is accessible via public transportation, rideshare services, and nearby parking facilities.

Background

The Holiday Concert Series has been presented for decades as part of the cathedral’s public programming. The event continues a long-standing tradition of offering accessible holiday performances to the community during the month of December. The cathedral itself is recognized as one of the most historically significant landmarks in New Orleans, providing an architectural and cultural backdrop for the seasonal concerts.

