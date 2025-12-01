New book : 'The Fabian Society: The Masters of the Conspiracy Exposed', by Guy Boulianne

Guy Boulianne and The Fabian Society The Fabian Society: The Masters of the Conspiracy Exposed Guy Boulianne

I am shocked, but not surprised, at the use of deceitful language by the Fabians (and others) to force their objectives. Talk about cunning!!” — Former US Army LTC Royston Potter

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First published in French in 2019 and having enjoyed success in bookstores, we are pleased to announce the release of the English version of Quebec author Guy Boulianne's book, entitled “ The Fabian Society: The Masters of the Conspiracy Exposed ” (Editions Dedicaces). The foreword is written by former US Army LTC Royston Potter.In “The Fabian Society: The Masters of the Conspiracy Exposed”, Guy Boulianne explores the origins and occult influence of the Fabian Society, a radical movement founded in London in 1884. Emerging from a split within the « Fellowship of the New Life, » this group, inspired by gradualist socialist ideals, aims to overthrow the existing world order to establish a global socialist government. Backed by financial powers, the Fabian Society is presented as the architect of the New World Order, infiltrating political parties, institutions, and economies to promote stealthy subversion, distinct from the violent Bolshevik revolutions.The author unmasks the Fabian Society’s links to various ideological currents, from Marxism to fascism, including Keynesianism and communist « sustainable development. » Through dedicated chapters, Boulianne reveals how it has influenced the British Labour Party, global macroeconomics, multiculturalism, and immigration, while advancing agendas such as the Islamization of Europe via processes like the Barcelona Process. Key figures like Pierre Elliott Trudeau, Maurice Strong, or Fidel Castro are analyzed as pawns in this web, connecting socialism, communism, and dictatorship in Canada and elsewhere.The book extends to contemporary themes such as mind control through rock music, non-lethal weapons, artificial intelligence, and RFID microchips, evoking total surveillance and the loss of individual freedoms. Boulianne warns against a diabolical social engineering influenced by mystical entities like the Lucis Trust, and concludes with an apocalyptic vision where no one will be able to buy or sell without the « mark of the beast. » This socio-political essay, dedicated to true whistleblowers such as Louis Thomas McFadden (1876–1936), a member of the United States House of Representatives, calls for increased vigilance in the face of these subversive forces.The foreword is written by former Lieutenant-Colonel Royston Potter.MORE DETAILS ABOUT THE BOOK:ISBN : 979-8-27-440762-5Format: 434 pages, 5.5 x 8.5 in / 140 x 216 mm,Interior Color: 60# paperback, black and white,Cover Finish: 100# four-color, glossyPublishing House: Editions DedicacesPrice: 22.00 $ USDABOUT GUY BOULIANNE:Guy Boulianne is a multidisciplinary figure in Quebec (Canada), primarily known as a writer, poet, publisher, and independent columnist. Born in 1962, he began his artistic career in 1983 with the publication of his first poetry collection titled “Avant-propos d’un prince fou”, followed in 1987 by “La bataille des saints”. He was appointed to the board of directors of the Regroupement des Auteurs-Éditeurs Autonomes (Association of Independent Authors and Publishers) in 1983. Having experienced Quebec’s bohemian scene, he co-directed the Frère Jérôme and Lézart art galleries from 1984 to 1987 in Montreal. Two years later, he opened his own art gallery, Imagine, located on Saint-Laurent Boulevard, also in Montreal. Guy Boulianne was also involved in producing two television programs, “Écriture d’ici” (Writing from here) and “Plume et pinceau” (Pen and brush), on the Vidéotron station from 1983 to 1987. After closing his gallery in 1990, he withdrew from the public sphere to focus on research into the hidden aspects of history. In 1997, he founded the Conseil Franco-Québécois de la Culture in France (Franco-Quebec Cultural Council) to promote cultural exchanges between France and Quebec. He is recognized for his commitment to promoting literature and art, as well as his cultural and political activism.Guy Boulianne served as editor-in-chief of Éditions Mille Poètes from 2005 to 2009. There, he oversaw all aspects of the business: development, marketing, editing, graphic design, web design, and several other sectors. In 2009, he founded his own publishing house, Éditions Dédicaces, through which he publishes authors from all backgrounds and countries. He is particularly known for his publications such as “Les Biflides se souviennent”, “L’Arche de Gabriel: de La Mecque à l’Antarctique”, and “La Société fabienne: les maîtres de la subversion démasqués”, which was a sales success in the “Political Ideas” category on Amazon.ca.In 2009, he participated as a poet in the French anthology “Poésie du Rêve. Rêves de Poésie” (Les Dossiers d’Aquitaine), where he published his famous poem “Préface aux dirigeants” (Preface to Leaders).Guy Boulianne is known for his writings on controversial topics, particularly through his website and various articles where he explores diverse subjects. He is active on social media and uses platforms like X to share his thoughts and promote his work. He is also known for his interest in history, genealogy, and genetics, with a particular passion for his ancestors. He is a member of several professional associations, including the AuthorsDen network in the United States, the Nonfiction Authors Association (NFAA), and the Independent Author Network (IAN). He adheres to the Global Charter of Ethics for Journalists of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).In 2003, he was appointed to the Research Board of Advisors of the American Biographical Institute in North Carolina, United States, and in 2008, he was accepted into the International Biographical Center in Cambridge, England (both organizations no longer exist). In 2010, he won the Diploma of Honor for Francophonie at the Europoésie UNICEF 2010 Contest in France. His name also appears in the “Dictionnaire des poètes d’ici – de 1606 à nos jours” (Dictionary of local poets – from 1606 to the present day), published by Éditions Guérin.

The Fabian Society — A review by former US Army Ltc Royston Potter

