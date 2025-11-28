Home Telehealth Program bridges the distance

The VA Home Telehealth Program in West Texas helps Veterans stay connected

The West Texas VA Health Care System’s Remote Patient Monitoring Program and Telehealth program isn’t just about convenience—it’s about making health care accessible to those who served.

Using technology to monitor Veterans’ health at home daily, VA offers Remote Patient Monitoring and Home Telehealth (RPM-HT) to provide care for chronic conditions like diabetes, heart failure and COPD.

Under the hood: What RPM-HT looks like

Veterans enrolled in these programs receive essential monitoring equipment—blood pressure cuffs, glucose monitors (including continuous glucose monitoring), scales, A1C trackers and more—all provided by VA. Each morning (or as instructed), Veterans log their readings, which are transmitted to their care team.

This isn’t passive data collection. Staff monitor trends in real time, ready to spot early warning signs and collaborate across the Veteran’s care team to respond before conditions escalate.

Proven outcomes: Data speaks volumes

The impact of RPM-HT isn’t theoretical—it’s measurable. Across VA, Veterans in the program experienced a 41% reduction in hospital admissions and a 70% reduction in bed-days of care. These aren’t just numbers; they translate to avoided crises, hospital visits and an improved quality of life.

Additional historical data supports a 53% decrease in VA bed days and 33% fewer hospital admissions among RPM enrollees, alongside patient satisfaction scores hovering around 90%. Such outcomes reflect the program’s proactive, preventative nature—catching trouble before it becomes an emergency.

The human touch: Behind the tech

The numbers matter, but so do the people delivering care. Dianna Ybarra, one of five telehealth RNs at WTVAHCS, is central to the program’s success. “We look at every WTVAHCS patient to find those who could benefit from this service, and by collaborating with our Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT), we’re able to enroll the Veterans who could benefit most from this program,” she explained. Her dedication ensures the right Veterans are supported—with empathy as well as technology.

“Equally as important is that our PACT understand what the program offers, and how both they and their Veterans can benefit from it,” said TeleHealth Program Manager Shelbi Vaughn. “This not only provides better health care outcomes for our Veterans, but it also supports our PACT by giving them daily insight into the health of our most vulnerable patients. With that information, they can act quickly, adjust care plans as needed and ensure Veterans get faster access to the right care at the right time.”

Transforming rural care—one home at a time

In an area spanning 33 counties across 53,000 square miles, WTVAHCS serves more than 56,000 Veterans, of whom about 17,000 (30%) receive care through the system, accounting for over 170,000 outpatient visits annually. Since inpatient services ceased in 2013, WTVAHCS has evolved into a beacon of outpatient and telehealth care innovation, offering services ranging from mental health and dietetics to prosthetics and specialty consultations.

Within this vast landscape, RPM-HT isn’t optional—it’s essential. It brings serious health monitoring to doorsteps, equips Veterans with daily oversight and fosters deeper patient education, empowering Veterans to take charge of their health and avoid unnecessary hospitalizations.

A system rooted in reach and resilience

WTVAHCS spans a huge geographical area, delivering outpatient-focused care through a robust telehealth infrastructure. Anchored by the George H. O’Brien, Jr. VA Medical Center in Big Spring, it ensures that even the most isolated Veterans have access to high-quality care. Emphasizing continuity, creativity and collaboration, the system partners with federal and non-federal affiliates to deliver tailored, accessible services—including RPM-HT, home-based primary care, and mobile health units—to those who need it most.

The WTVAHCS Home Telehealth Program stands as proof that care knows no borders. In a landscape where roads are long and distances daunting, technology bridges gaps—not only capturing data, but delivering dignity, education and peace of mind. Through the efforts of nurses like Dianna Ybarra, and the WTVAHCS Telehealth team ensuring consistently positive outcomes, West Texas Veterans are secure in the knowledge that help isn’t far away—it’s already in their homes.

This article was originally published on the VA West Texas Health care System site and has been edited for style and clarity.