Saudi Hospital Delivers Online Emergency Care in a Pioneering Virtual Model

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre reports that its 24/7 Emergency Department Virtual Clinic has provided more than 23,500 consultations in its first year, easing pressure on emergency rooms and enabling faster access to specialist support across the Kingdom.The service, launched at the beginning of 2024, was designed to address a persistent challenge: nearly seventy percent of KFSHRC patients reside outside Riyadh, Jeddah, and Madinah, far from the hospital’s main centers. Many of these patients live with complex conditions that local facilities may not be equipped to manage during urgent episodes. Through direct virtual access to KFSHRC emergency physicians, patients receive immediate clinical direction, reducing unnecessary travel and preventing delays in care.As one of the few documented institution-based virtual emergency models globally, the clinic manages stable cases remotely while directing symptoms such as chest pain or altered consciousness to the nearest in-person emergency department. When medications are required, prescriptions are delivered to patients’ homes, minimizing hospital visits and ensuring consistent follow-up.On average, two thousand patients a month rely on the service. Without it, these cases would have added considerable volume to KFSHRC’s emergency departments, affecting response times for the most critical conditions. The model has since expanded to include additional specialties such as adult hematology, heart care, and pharmacy consultations.Patients with advanced or chronic illnesses now receive timely support on symptoms, medications, and side effects, resulting in engagement levels that exceeded initial expectations and underscored the demand for specialist input delivered remotely.KFSHRC emphasized that the initiative is part of its broader effort to improve access to specialized care, enhance system efficiency, and strengthen the national healthcare ecosystem by offering local physicians immediate access to expert guidance when complex cases arise.KFSHRC is ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the top two hundred fifty academic medical centers for 2025. It is also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2025 and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

