Light Launches Global Athleisure Movement Turning Personal Strength Into Shared Kindness

A new kind of athleisure: intentional design and subtle messages crafted to create impact.

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Light. by Imaginari, a new affirmation-driven clothing brand created to inspire confidence, connection, and kindness, officially launches worldwide today. Founded on the belief that small moments of encouragement can make a meaningful difference, Light. combines premium comfort with purposeful messaging to help people reconnect with their inner strength and share it with others.Rooted in a minimalist, sophisticated style, each Light. piece features a carefully placed power word. These subtle reminders are meant to meet people where they are: in their routines, challenges, hopes, and everyday life.Each order includes a Silver Light Card, a small message of positivity intended to be shared with a friend, coworker, stranger, or anyone who needs a little brightness. These cards represent the core of the brand’s mission to generate a ripple of kindness, one person at a time.“The purpose of Light. is to help people reconnect with their inner light and inspire them to share it,” said Jessica Dixon, Founder and CEO. “When one person feels seen or encouraged, it sparks a ripple effect. We need more of that — more positivity, more kindness, more connection — not just here, but worldwide.”The launch collection features women’s, men’s, and unisex athleisure wear, affirmation sticker sheets, tumblers, and the signature Silver Light Cards, all crafted with premium comfort, modern simplicity, and intentional design. Each item is available worldwide through the Light. online store.Light. is now live at https://www.spreadingourlight.com , where customers can shop the collection, read stories from the community, and join the movement to share their light.For media inquiries, contact: hello@spreadingourlight.com

