Longtime Advisor Dr. Lisa Weeth to Lead Freshpet’s Veterinary Research and Communications

BEDMINSTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Lisa Weeth, DVM, DACVIN, joins Freshpet as Head of Veterinary Research and CommunicationsFreshpet, Inc, the leader in the fresh pet food category, today announced that longtime veterinary nutrition advisor Lisa Weeth, DVM, DACVIM (Nutrition), has joined the company full-time as its Head of Veterinary Research and Communications. In her new expanded role, Dr. Weeth will guide Freshpet’s scientific communication to veterinarians and lead research collaborations to further study how feeding fresh pet foods influences pet health and well-being Dr. Weeth's Influential Career & ExperienceA graduate of the University of California, Davis, Weeth completed her residency in Clinical Nutrition and became a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Nutrition (ACVN, now part of ACVIM) in 2007. She went on to establish the first dedicated nutrition specialty service in a private referral hospital at Red Bank Veterinary Hospital in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.As one of less than 90 board-certified veterinary nutritionists in the United States, Dr. Weeth has partnered with Freshpet for more than 15 years as a trusted nutrition consultant, advising on recipe nutrient profiles, life-stage product development, and clinical nutrition best practices. Bringing her on staff represents a natural evolution of that longstanding relationship and further strengthens Freshpet’s commitment to advancing evidence-based pet nutrition.“Freshpet has always believed that fresh, whole food can have a meaningful impact on the lives of pets,” said Dr Gerardo Pérez-Camargo, DVM, Ph.D. and SVP Research & Development, Freshpet. “Dr. Weeth has played an influential role in shaping our nutrition standards for many years. Her leadership in this new role allows us to expand our research capabilities, deepen our scientific rigor, and continue delivering products pet parents and veterinarians can trust.”Dr. Weeth brings over two decades of clinical experience to Freshpet where she has focused almost exclusively on clinical nutrition for dogs and cats, providing in-person and telehealth support for veterinarians and pet caregivers across the U.S. and internationally, most recently with the Metropolitan Animal Specialty Hospital in Los Angeles, California.Dr. Weeth & the Future of Fresh NutritionIn her new role as Head of Veterinary Research and Communications of Freshpet, Dr. Weeth will also provide clinical nutrition leadership across Research & Development and New Product Development and communicate outcomes from Freshpet’s past, ongoing, and future research initiatives.“Freshpet’s dedication to doing what’s right for pets has always resonated with me,” said Dr. Weeth. “I’m excited to deepen our scientific work, strengthen our relationships with veterinarians, and collaborate on research that can help us better understand the lifelong impact of fresh nutrition.”Dr. Weeth will continue contributing to the veterinary community through her ongoing leadership roles, including her nutrition committee work with the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIMN), as a member of the WSAVA Global Nutrition Committee since 2016, and on the Executive Board of the American Association of Veterinary Nutrition (AAVN) since 2021.For more information about Freshpet and its commitment to advancing pet nutrition, visit freshpetvet.com.About FreshpetFreshpet is the leading fresh food for dogs and cats, feeding fresh to over 14 million pet households. Since its conception in 2006, Freshpet has been on a mission to transform the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, nutritious food, while pushing the boundaries of sustainable practices. The recipes are developed by Veterinarian Nutritionists and made with natural whole ingredients, like fresh meats, vegetables and fruits, which are cooked in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve their natural goodness. Sustainably-made in Bethlehem, PA and Ennis, TX, Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated until they arrive at Freshpet fridges in local markets, or are delivered directly to consumers.Freshpet is available in a growing number of mass, grocery, natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe, as well as online in the U.S. From the care taken in partnering with farmers whose values align with theirs, to how each recipe is made, Freshpet's commitment to integrity, transparency and social responsibility is a point of pride.

