Infusion Therapy Market to hit USD 73.7 billion by 203 | Market Strengthen in Forecast to GCC & MENA

Smart Infusion Pumps Transforming Patient Care — Global Infusion Therapy Market Outlook 2024-2031 — Forecast to GCC & MENA

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and GrowthAccording to DataM Intelligence, the Global Infusion Therapy Market was valued at USD 43.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 73.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2031.The market is expanding due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, accelerated demand for home-based infusion care, increasing adoption of biologics and specialty drugs, and continuous advancements in smart infusion pumps. Infusion therapy has become a cornerstone for administering antimicrobials, pain management drugs, chemotherapy, hydration solutions, immunotherapies, and nutrition to patients unable to take oral medication.The integration of AI-enabled infusion pumps, remote monitoring, and pharmacy-led home infusion services is improving patient outcomes, reducing hospital readmissions, and lowering treatment costs - driving global adoption across hospitals, clinics, and homecare settings.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):– https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/infusion-therapy-market Growth Drivers✅ Over 300 million infusion procedures were conducted globally in 2024, projected to surpass 450 million by 2032 due to increasing chronic disease burden.✅ Biologic and specialty drug usage grew 14% YoY, fueling continual expansion in oncology and autoimmune disease infusion treatments.✅ Home infusion therapy reduced hospitalization costs by 45–60%, accelerating payer and hospital reimbursement support.✅ Adoption of smart infusion pumps grew by 28% in 2024, minimizing medication errors and improving dose accuracy.✅ Immunoglobulin (IVIG) infusion demand is expected to rise 3.4× by 2032, driven by autoimmune and neuromuscular disorders.Market Segmentation Analysis1. Chemotherapy therapy was valued at USD 18.6B in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 29.4B by 2032.2. Anti-infective therapy held USD 11.2B in 2024, expected to grow to USD 18.3B by 2032.3. Hydration therapy accounted for USD 8.9B in 2024, forecasted to increase to USD 14.2B by 2032.4. Pain management therapy was valued at USD 6.4B in 2024, projected to reach USD 10.5B by 2032.5. Parenteral nutrition therapy stood at USD 5.1B in 2024, expected to grow to USD 8.1B by 2032.6. Specialty and biologic infusions were valued at USD 6.9B in 2024, with projections of USD 12.3B by 2032.7. Infusion pumps accounted for 42% market share with USD 23.6B in 2024, expected to reach USD 40.7B by 2032, driven by demand for smart and ambulatory pumps.8. Consumables and catheters held 36% market share, valued at USD 20.2B in 2024.9. IV solutions represented 22% market share with USD 12.4B in 2024.By Setting1. Hospitals accounted for 52% market share in 2024 and remain dominant due to complex infusion requirements.2. Clinics and ambulatory care settings held 21% share in 2024, with rapid adoption driven by oncology treatments.3. Homecare infusion services represented 27% in 2024 and are the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 9.7%.By Indication1. Oncology – 41%2. Autoimmune & Immunology – 18%3. Infectious Diseases – 16%4. Gastrointestinal Disorders – 10%5. Others (Endocrinology, Pain, Neurology) – 15%Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/infusion-therapy-market Regional InsightsNorth America1. 2024 value: USD 22.8B → USD 37.4B by 2032 (CAGR 6.8%)2. 2,600+ home-infusion centers across the U.S.3. Oncology infusion centers expanding rapidly due to biologics adoption.Europe1. 2024 value: USD 14.2B → USD 22.1B by 20322. Strong insurance reimbursement for infusion therapy in Germany, France & UK.3. Accelerated adoption of ambulatory infusion pumps.Asia-Pacific1. 2024 value: USD 11.9B → USD 20.7B by 2032 (Fastest CAGR 7.8%)2. Rising cancer incidence and expanding specialty clinics in Japan, China & India.Latin America1. 2024 value: USD 4.1B → USD 6.7B by 20322. Growth supported by Brazilian and Mexican oncology infusion service networks.Middle East & Africa1. 2024 value: USD 3.2B → USD 5.0B by 20322. Investments in nutrition and diabetes infusion centers in UAE & Saudi Arabia.Key PlayersThe Infusion Therapy Market is moderately consolidated, dominated by global medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and infusion service providers.Baxter International | B. Braun Melsungen | Fresenius Kabi | ICU Medical | Terumo | Smiths Medical | BD | Medtronic | Pfizer Home Infusion | Option Care Health | Coram CVSKey Highlights✅ Baxter leads the market with smart infusion pump revenue growth of 13% YoY.✅ Option Care Health serves over 320,000 home infusion patients annually across the U.S.✅ ICU Medical controls over 30% of ambulatory pump installations globally.✅ Fresenius Kabi expanding in APAC through parenteral nutrition and oncology infusions.Recent Developments➠ BD launched AI-enabled medication error-prevention software for infusion pumps (May 2025).➠ Option Care Health acquired BioCure Specialty Pharmacy to strengthen home infusion business (Jan 2025).➠ Terumo introduced multi-therapy ambulatory pumps for cancer & pediatric care (Dec 2024).➠ Baxter & Microsoft partnered to develop cloud-powered infusion monitoring solutions (Oct 2024).Buy This Report with Year-End Offer (Buy 1 report: Get 30% OFF | Buy 2 reports: Get 50% OFF each! Market Outlook & Opportunities⇥ Home infusion services to reach USD 25.6B by 2032 due to remote-care expansion.⇥ Oncology & Biologics to remain the dominant revenue driver.⇥ AI-integrated pumps expected to reduce infusion errors by 70–90%.Growth opportunities in:» Pediatric home infusion» Wearable drug-delivery pumps» Infusion therapy subscription models for chronic diseasesConclusionThe Global Infusion Therapy Market is accelerating due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding use of biologics, and the transformation of care delivery toward home-based and outpatient infusion services.Leading manufacturers, infusion service providers, and pharmaceutical companies are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the next decade of infusion care.

