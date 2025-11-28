US Hospitality Service Robots Market to hit USD$ 3,252.08 Million by 2032, (12.70% CAGR) | DataM Intelligence

US Hospitality Service Robots Market

US Hospitality Service Robots Market Size, Share & Forecast to 2032

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and GrowthAccording to DataM Intelligence, the US hospitality service robots market was valued at USD 1,260.12 million in 2024 and is projected to increase to USD 3,252.08 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 12.70% between 2025 and 2032.The rapid shift toward automation, labor shortage across hotels and restaurants, rising adoption of service robotics, and growing usage of AI-enabled autonomous robots for cleaning, food delivery, concierge assistance, and guest engagement are fueling market growth.The integration of AI, computer vision, autonomous navigation, and cloud robotics is transforming hospitality operations by enhancing service efficiency, reducing operating costs, and improving guest satisfaction. Hotels are increasingly deploying robots for room service, housekeeping, luggage assistance, and contactless check-in/out reshaping the hospitality experience.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):– https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/us-hospitality-service-robots-market Growth Drivers✅ Hospitality labor shortages exceeded 570,000 job vacancies in 2024, pushing hotel chains to increase robotic automation investments.✅ Over 35,000 service robots deployed across US restaurants & hotels in 2024, projected to exceed 210,000 units by 2032.✅ Hotel operational automation reduces labor costs by 22–35% annually, supporting robot adoption for repetitive tasks.✅ Contactless guest services usage increased by 240% since 2020, boosting demand for concierge and room-service delivery robots.✅ AI-enabled cleaning robots can lower housekeeping time per room by 38%, raising operational efficiency.Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Robot TypeRobot TypeService & Delivery RobotsShare 2024: 46% — Value: USD 883MProjection by 2032 : USD 7.2BCleaning & Sanitation RobotsShare 2024: 32% — Value: USD 614MProjection by 2032: USD 4.8BReception & Concierge RobotsShare 2024: 18% — Value: USD 346MProjection by 2032: USD 2.3BSecurity & Surveillance RobotsShare 2024: 4% — Value: USD 77MProjection by 2032: USD 570MBy Deployment ModeOn-Premises – 58% (USD 1.11B in 2024)Dominant in hotel chains and airports for high-security internal automation.Cloud-Based – 42% (USD 806M in 2024)Projected fastest CAGR of 30.8% due to fleet management and remote AI upgrades.By Application Value 2024 & 2032ApplicationHotels & Resorts✦ Value 2024 : USD 1.04B✦ Value 2032: USD 8.2BRestaurants & Foodservice✦ Value 2024 : USD 575M✦ Value 2032: USD 4.1BCasinos, Cruise Lines & Entertainment Venues✦ Value 2024 : USD 211M✦ Value 2032: USD 1.9BAirports & Travel Hubs✦ Value 2024 : USD 94M✦ Value 2032: USD 650MRequest for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/us-hospitality-service-robots-market Regional Insights (United States)West Coast2024 market: USD 720M → 2032 projection: USD 5.4BHigh adoption across luxury hotels and resort chains in California & Nevada (Las Vegas casino resorts deploying robot bartenders and cocktail servers).South2024 market: USD 505M → 2032 projection: USD 3.8BMajor deployments across restaurants and airport hospitality in Texas & Florida.East Coast2024 market: USD 455M → 2032 projection: USD 3.1BWidespread adoption in luxury hotels in New York & Washington DC, particularly concierge and luggage-handling robots.Midwest2024 market: USD 240M → 2032 projection: USD 1.67BGrowth powered by budget hotels and food service chains adopting delivery robots.Competitive LandscapeThe US Hospitality Service Robots market is moderately consolidated, with robotics manufacturers, AI providers, and automation startups competing on safety, navigation accuracy, battery life, and cost.Key Players1. SoftBank Robotics2. Bear Robotics3. LG Electronics4. Relay Robotics5. Knightscope6. Richtech Robotics7. Pudu Robotics8. Servi9. Segway Robotics10. Miso Robotics11. ABB Robotics12. Keenon RoboticsKey Highlights✅ SoftBank Robotics deployed >16,000 “Pepper” concierge robots globally, with 30% in the US hospitality sector.✅ Bear Robotics surpassed 8,500 service robot installations across US restaurants & hotels.✅ LG CLOi cleaning robots reported 170% YoY deployment growth among airports and luxury hotels.Recent Developments✅ Relay Robotics launched delivery robots customized for Marriott & Hilton hotel chains (June 2025).✅ Pudu Robotics partnered with Denny’s to deploy food-service robots across 300 restaurants (March 2025).✅ LG Electronics introduced CLOi multi-floor robots with 3D LiDAR navigation for large hotel facilities (January 2025).✅ Knightscope deployed AI security robots in MGM and Caesars properties for 24/7 surveillance (Dec 2024).✅ Miso Robotics introduced robotic bartending system for casino resorts (Feb 2025).Market Outlook & Opportunities1. Robot delivery systems in restaurants & hotels to be valued at USD 7.2B by 2032.2. AI-based concierge robots to become standard in 5-star hotels by 2030.3. US demand for autonomous airport hospitality robots forecast to rise 6× by 2032.4. Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) pricing models enabling adoption by mid-tier hotels and restaurants.5. Integration of robots with IoT hotel ecosystems to unlock USD 2.1B additional value by 2032.Buy This Report with Year-End Offer (Buy 1 report: Get 30% OFF | Buy 2 reports: Get 50% OFF each! Limited time offer): https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=us-hospitality-service-robots-market ConclusionThe US Hospitality Services Robots Market is transforming the future of hotel and restaurant operations, hospitality automation is moving from novelty to necessity.Supported by AI, autonomous navigation, and labor cost optimization, service robots are enhancing guest experiences and reshaping the economics of hospitality. 