Acrylic Rubber Market to Reach $2.36 Billion by 2029 with 7.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Acrylic Rubber Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Acrylic Rubber Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, the acrylic rubber market size has experienced significant growth. The market is projected to expand from $1.63 billion in 2024 to $1.74 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include adoption by the automotive industry, usage in the construction sector, environmental regulations, applications in electronics and electrical fields, and utilization in the healthcare industry.

Expectations are high for substantial expansion in the acrylic rubber market over the coming years. The market size is projected to reach $2.36 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This expected growth is attributed to global industrial development, the adoption of energy-efficient systems, the expansion of consumer goods markets, growth in the aerospace and aviation sectors, and demand in healthcare equipment. Key trends predicted during this period include the rising demand for high-performance materials, growth in the automotive industry, environmental regulatory policies, development in the construction sector, and applications in electronics and electrical domains.

Download a free sample of the acrylic rubber market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10694&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Acrylic Rubber Market?

The rise in the manufacture of motor vehicles is anticipated to boost the expansion of the acrylic rubber market. Motor vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, etc., which function as self-propelling machines designed to navigate through roads, are understood as automobiles. The term automotive production denotes the process of converting raw materials into vehicles and their constituent parts. Due to their resistance to heat and oil, acrylic rubber materials are extensively employed in auto parts such as bearings, transmission seals, and O-rings. Hence, the escalating production of cars is stimulating the sale of goods made from acrylic rubber. For instance, the Belgium-based European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported in May 2023, that globally, motor vehicle production increased by 5.7% in 2022, with a total of 85.4 million vehicles produced. Therefore, the growing production of automobiles acts as a catalyst for the acrylic rubber market's development.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Acrylic Rubber Market?

Major players in the Acrylic Rubber include:

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• PAR Group Ltd.

• Ames Rubber Manufacturing Co. Inc.

• Apcotex Industries Ltd.

• Anabond Limited

• Hanna Rubber Company

• ZEON Corporation

• Nok Corporation

• Fostek Corporation

• Jet Rubber Company

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Acrylic Rubber Sector?

The emergence of product innovations is a critical trend gaining traction in the acrylic rubber industry. Leading players in this domain are developing and introducing innovative solutions to maintain their market status. To illustrate, BASF SE, a chemical manufacturing company based in Germany, unveiled a bio-based acrylic monomer, 2-Octyl Acrylate (2-OA), in September 2023. OA is produced from 2-Octanol, a bio-based feedstock obtained from castor oil, offering a renewable and sustainable option to resources derived from fossils. BASF's 2-OA has been certified to contain 73% 14C-tracable bio-based content as per the ISO 16620 standard.

How Is The Acrylic Rubber Market Segmented?

The acrylic rubber market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Active Chlorine Acrylate Rubber, Carboxyl Type Acrylate Rubber, Dienes Acrylate Rubber, Epoxy Acrylate Rubber

2) By Fabrication Process: Compression Molding, Transfer Molding, Injection Molding, Other Fabrication Process

3) By Application: Textiles, Adhesives, Gaskets, Coating, Plastics, Other Applications

4) By End Use: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Electrical And Electronics, Oil And Gas, Aerospace, Manufacturing, Textile Industry, Marine Industry, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Active Chlorine Acrylate Rubber: Liquid Formulations, Solid Formulations

2) By Carboxyl Type Acrylate Rubber: Thermoplastic Grades, Thermosetting Grades

3) By Dienes Acrylate Rubber: High Molecular Weight Types, Low Molecular Weight Types

4) By Epoxy Acrylate Rubber: UV Curable Types, Thermal Curable Types

View the full acrylic rubber market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/acrylic-rubber-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Acrylic Rubber Market?

In 2024, the acrylic rubber market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The analytical report featured regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Acrylic Rubber Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Rubber Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rubber-products-global-market-report

Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rubber-tired-gantry-crane-global-market-report

Rubber Gloves Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rubber-gloves-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.