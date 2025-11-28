Micro Weld Inc. Expands Precision Laser Welding Services Across the US

Micro Weld Inc. is expanding its precision laser welding services, delivering advanced, high-accuracy solutions to industries nationwide.

MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Micro Weld Inc., a trusted leader in precision welding solutions, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its specialized laser welding services across the US. With decades of expertise, the company has become a go-to resource for businesses requiring reliable and detailed welding for high-value components.Known for its accuracy and commitment to innovation, Micro Weld Inc. offers microscopic TIG welding to industries where precision is critical. From general industrial manufacturing, to firearm components, the company ensures every weld meets strict quality standards. Their team of skilled technicians combines advanced technology with unmatched craftsmanship, making Micro Weld Inc. a recognized name in specialty welding solutions nationwide.As industries continue to demand higher precision and reliability, Micro Weld Inc. stands out by delivering consistent results. The company’s welding capabilities help clients reduce costs, extend product lifespans, and maintain operational excellence. With a customer-first approach, Micro Weld Inc. remains dedicated to serving businesses across the US that rely on superior welding for their most complex projects.For more information about Micro Weld Inc.’s laser welding services and microscopic TIG welding, please visit their website at www.microweldinc.com About Micro Weld Inc: Micro Weld Inc. is a US-based welding company specializing in laser welding services and microscopic TIG welding. With years of industry experience, the company delivers high-quality, precise welding solutions for medical, suppressors, and industrial sectors. Micro Weld Inc. is committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, making it a trusted partner for businesses nationwide.Company name: Micro Weld Inc.Address: 10550 County Road 81 Suite 112 Maple Grove, MN 55369City: Maple GroveState: MinnesotaZip code: 55369Phone: 763-425-8818

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.