PET Packaging Market Size Worth $105.32 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The PET Packaging Market Worth?

In recent times, the pet packaging market has witnessed a consistent expansion. The market's size is projected to escalate from $78.38 billion in 2024 to $81.86 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth during the historical period is a result of factors such as an increase in beverage consumption, the escalating popularity of food packaging, a rising global population, the shift from glass and metal packaging to other forms, and the surge in single-serve packaging due to convenience and portability.

In the coming times, the pet packaging market is anticipated to experience robust growth, reaching a value of $105.32 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.5%. This expansion in the forecasted period is credited to various factors including fiscal considerations, regulatory backing for pet recycling, the focal shift to a circular economy, and the move towards lightweight packaging, customization, branding, and eco-friendly measures by brands, alongside health and safety factors. Significant trends for the forecasted period encompass the increasing inclusion of post-consumer recycled (PCR) pet, advancements in barrier properties, attention on shelf appeal and design aspects, e-commerce packaging solutions, advancements in smart packaging and tracking technologies, along with the convenience offered by pet packaging.

What Are The Factors Driving The PET Packaging Market?

Growth in the PET packaging market is forecasted to be driven by the expanding global e-commerce industry. This encompasses the online buying and selling of goods and services, as well as monetary transactions and data transfers. PET packaging is valuable to the e-commerce sector due to its use in the packaging of food and beverage items. As an illustration, the U.S. Department of Commerce, the federal government's executive branch that handles economic growth and opportunity, announced in February 2024 that retail e-commerce sales had risen by 2.4% in the first quarter of 2022 in comparison with the first quarter of 2021, reaching a value of $250.0 billion. As such, the rapid expansion of the worldwide e-commerce sector is propelling the PET packaging market's growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The PET Packaging Market?

Major players in the PET Packaging include:

• Amcor Limited

• Resilux NV

• Gerresheimer AG

• Berry Global Group Inc.

• Silgan Holdings Inc.

• CCL Industries Inc.

• EI du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Rexam PLC

• Smurfit Kappa Group

• Klöckner Pentaplast GmbH & Co KG

What Are The Prominent Trends In The PET Packaging Market?

The rise in technological development is a crucial trend gaining traction in the PET packaging industry. Prominent corporations in the PET packaging sector are innovating with modern technologies to reinforce their standing. For example, in February 2022, IonKraft, a German start-up venturing into PET packaging, unveiled a plasma technique intended to render plastic packaging for barrier applications in the chemical sector recyclable, thereby replacing the existing multi-material solutions.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest PET Packaging Market Share?

The pet packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Packaging Type: Rigid packaging, Flexible packaging

2) By Pack Type: Bottles And jars, Bags And Pouches, Trays, Lids Or Caps and Closures, Other Packs (Cups And Clamshells)

3) By Filling Technology: Hot Fill, Cold Fill, Aseptic Fill, Other Technologies (Counter-Pressure, Low Vacuum Gravity, High Vacuum Gravity, And Positive Pressure)

4) By End-Use Industry: Food, Beverages, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Household Products, Pharmaceuticals, Other End-Use Industries (Industrial Goods And consumer Durables)

Subsegments:

1) By Rigid Packaging: Cans, Bottles, Jars, Boxes, Trays

2) By Flexible Packaging: Pouches, Bags, Wraps, Films, Tubs

What Are The Regional Trends In The PET Packaging Market?

In 2024, North America led the PET packaging market and Asia-Pacific is projected to be the region with the fastest growth during the forecast period. The PET packaging market report covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

