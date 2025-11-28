Leather Goods Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Leather Goods Market Be By 2025?

The size of the leather goods market has seen a significant increase in recent years. The market will expand from $404.81 billion in 2024 to $431.09 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The exceptional growth during the historical phase can be attributed to factors such as fashion trends, industrial growth, historical export needs, celebrity endorsements, and evolving lifestyles.

Anticipated rapid expansion in the leather goods market size is predicted in the upcoming years. It is set to expand to $577.9 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Factors such as increased health and environmental consciousness, growth in emerging markets, penetration of luxury markets, expansion of e-commerce, and innovative material alternatives are key contributors to the anticipated growth in the forecast period. In the same forecast period, significant trends that will define the market involve cultural impacts, the rise in popularity of rental and second-hand markets, the adoption of augmented reality (AR) in retail, transparency in supply chains, and a shift towards customization and personalization.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Leather Goods Market Landscape?

The escalation in the desire for deluxe and top-notch luxury leather commodities is predicted to spur the advancement of the leather goods market. These luxurious leather goods, which are made from premium quality leather and have a lavish, silky feel with minimal flaws, are unique. Clients get attracted to these pricy opulent items as these epitomize their affluence, prestige, and societal standing. Therefore, they don't mind shelling out more money and lavishing time while making a purchase of these extravagant commodities, including leather. For example, a report published in August 2022 by World Footwear, a Portugal-based enterprise that provides statistics, news, events, and relevant information about the global footwear industry, demonstrated that Hermès International, a French company known for its luxury items, saw a 16% surge in the sales of its Leather Products and Saddlery business in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same duration in 2021. This surge was attributed to increased production capacity and unyielding demand. Consequently, the mounting demand for deluxe and superior luxury leather goods is fueling the expansion of the leather commodities market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Leather Goods Market?

Major players in the Leather Goods include:

• Kering SA

• Hermes International S.A.

• Louis Vuitton SE

• Samsonite IP Holdings S.AR.L.

• Timberland LLC

• Johnston And Murphy

• Woodland

• PRADA Spa

• VIP Industries Ltd.

• VF Corp.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Leather Goods Market?

The trend of product innovation is gaining traction in the leather goods market. To solidify their position, the primary companies in this market are focusing on introducing innovative solutions. For example, in July 2024, Tata International, which is the global trading and distribution subsidiary of the Tata Group, introduced Phoenix Leather. This eco-friendly product belongs to its Earthcare Leather range and was launched in partnership with the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), Chennai. Phoenix Leather signals a major leap forward in the field of sustainable leather technology. This latest offering is designed to cater to the increasing demand for eco-friendly materials within the fashion and manufacturing sectors.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Leather Goods Market

The leather goods market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Leather Type: Full Grain Leather, Split Grain Leather, Genuine Leather, Faux Leather, Bonded Leather

2) By Product: Footwear, Handbags, Apparel, Luggage, Wallet, Belts, Other Products

3) By Grade: High-Grade, Mid-Grade

4) By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Company Franchised Stores, E-Commerce, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End- User: Men, Women, Kids

Subsegments:

1) By Full Grain Leather: Aniline Leather, Semi-Aniline Leather, Natural Grain Leather

2) By Split Grain Leather: Suede, Nubuck

3) By Genuine Leather: Corrected Grain Leather, Top-Grain Leather

4) By Faux Leather: Polyurethane (PU) Leather, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Leather

5) By Bonded Leather: Reconstituted Leather, Leather Fiber Composite

Leather Goods Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Europe held dominance in the leather goods market. Anticipating significant growth, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest expanding region in the subsequent years. The report on the leather goods market includes coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

