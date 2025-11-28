Support Activities For Printing Market Set to Reach $29.5 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Support Activities For Printing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Support Activities For Printing Market Through 2025?

The market size for support activities related to printing has been experiencing consistent growth over the past few years. The estimated value is set to increase from $24.54 billion in 2024 to $25.41 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.

Projected to witness a stable surge in the next several years, the market size for support activities for printing is estimated to reach $29.5 billion by 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. Factors contributing to this growth in the forecast period include the ongoing transition to digital printing, 3D printing advancements, personalization and customization trends, an emphasis on automation and efficiency, and the expansion of packaging printing. During the forecast period, major trends will include rising demand for security printing, remote printing services, supply chain robustness, digital textile printing, cloud-powered printing solutions, and the integration of augmented reality (AR) and QR codes.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Support Activities For Printing Market?

The escalating demands for advertisement by enterprises are anticipated to spur the expansion of the support activities for printing market. Essentially, advertising is a marketing ploy that requires payment for space in order to promote a product, service, or cause. Advertisements, or simply ads, are the actual commercial messages that are commonly printed as hard copies across different media such as newspapers, magazines, brochures, and direct mail. This means that any increase in advertising needs translates to growth in support activities for the printing market. For example, an article published by the International News Media Association in April 2022 indicated that global expenditure on print newspaper advertising grew by 4.8% the previous year. In Germany, print contributes to 89% of total newspaper revenue. Meanwhile, print advertising accounts for 64% of the total advertising revenue of Folha de S. Paulo's, a daily newspaper in Brazil. As such, the escalating demands for advertising in enterprises are fostering the evolution of support activities for the printing market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Support Activities For Printing Market?

Major players in the Support Activities For Printing include:

• Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd.

• Deluxe Printing Group Inc.

• RR Donnelley

• Ennis Inc.

• FedEx Corporation

• Japs-Olson Company

• Office Depot LLC

• Pitney Bowes Inc.

• Schawk Inc.

• Cimpress N.V.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Support Activities For Printing Industry?

The central trend gaining momentum in the support activities for printing market is innovative product development. To solidify their market standing, prominent companies in this market are concentrating on creating ground-breaking products. An example of this is the US-based 3D printing tech firm, Carbon Inc., which unveiled the M-Series 3D printers in January 2022. These printers exploit the future generation of DLS (Digital Light Synthesis) printing. The M3 and M3 Max, the forthcoming models of Carbon printers, will offer a sophisticated platform from concept to production when teamed with the Carbon Design Engine and Carbon DLS materials. The system boasts features such as accelerated printing, streamlined printer functions, dependable parts, straightforward installation, and a more extensive build region.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Support Activities For Printing Market

The support activities for printing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Pre-Press Services, Post-Press Services

2) By Organization Size: Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

3) By Application: Household, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Pre-Press Services: Graphic Design, Typesetting, Image Processing, Proofing, Plate Making

2) By Post-Press Services: Binding, Finishing, Cutting And Trimming, Packaging, Fulfillment Services

View the full support activities for printing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/support-activities-for-printing-global-market-report

Global Support Activities For Printing Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led in the market for support activities for printing, projecting growth. The report on this market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

