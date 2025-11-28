DevSecOps Managed Services Drive IBN Technologies’ Secure, High-Velocity Development

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As digital transformation accelerates worldwide, the pressure to deliver software rapidly is greater than ever. However, this desire for speed frequently exposes organizations to serious security dangers. DevSecOps Managed Services are redefining software development by integrating security into each step of the lifecycle—from initial planning and coding through testing and final deployment. This integrated methodology ensures applications are secure from the outset, enabling companies to prevent expensive vulnerabilities and preserve their reputation.Acknowledging the necessity for secure and agile development, IBN Tech is taking a leading role in implementing DevSecOps Managed Services practices to advance its software delivery processes. By synchronizing development, security, and operations teams under one unified approach, IBN Tech is accelerating innovation while maintaining stringent security standards. This strategic advancement not only enhances the company’s technological strengths but also reaffirms its commitment to providing trustworthy solutions in a constantly evolving digital world.Improve agility and protection by evaluating your current DevSecOps Managed Services approachBook a free consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Industry Risks Demanding Prompt and Strategic RemediationModern development environments face escalating security challenges that traditional practices can no longer manage:• Fragmented and poorly integrated security solutions generating blind spots and soils• Manual, slow compliance procedures creating release bottlenecks and greater audit dangers• Developer objections to security steps that are viewed as disruptive obstacles• Growing skills shortages leaving teams unprepared for full DevSecOps Managed Services adoption• Complex demands of embedding IaC scanning and SAST capabilities into current CI/CD pipelinesService Portfolio of the IBN Tech DevSecOps Platform:IBN Tech offers a robust lineup of DevSecOps Managed Services designed to integrate security within development lifecycles, enabling organizations to overcome recurring security and compliance challenges.✅ DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: Through a maturity assessment, gaps in culture, tooling, and pipeline practices are identified, producing a clear roadmap for both immediate action and strategic improvements.✅ Secure CI/CD Integration: Security layers such as SAST, SCA, and DAST are embedded into CI/CD flows with solutions like SonarQube, Fortify, and Snyk, enabling automated scans and compliance enforcement.✅ Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: AWS and Azure environments are reinforced using “policy as code,” ensuring misconfigurations are avoided and security controls remain consistently enforced.✅ Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Developers benefit from secure coding policies, focused training programs, and triage workflows designed to deliver actionable insights for resolving vulnerabilities quickly.✅ Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Automated compliance evidence supports SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other regulatory frameworks, greatly reducing the overhead associated with auditing.Success Story: Integrated Security and Rapid Software DeliveryWith DevSecOps Managed Services, companies are streamlining release cycles while improving security posture at every development stage.• A leading financial institution modernized its CI/CD workflows by embedding automated security tests, persistent monitoring, and compliance checks directly into the pipeline.• This approach enabled a 40% reduction in critical early-stage vulnerabilities, sped up release cycles by 30%, and allowed teams to innovate faster while maintaining strong security controls.Leading the Evolution of Secure Software PipelinesAs organizations intensify their digital acceleration strategies, embedding comprehensive security across development workflows has become essential for delivering compliant and resilient software. Industry trends reflect this shift: according to MRFR, the DevSecOps Managed Services market—valued at $6.59 billion in 2022—is forecasted to reach $23.5 billion by 2032, demonstrating the growing reliance on automated compliance, integrated controls, and risk-aware development pipelines. This growth underscores a universal recognition that proactive security is indispensable for maintaining trust and ensuring operational robustness amid rising threat complexity.Looking ahead, IBN Tech is prepared to support this industry evolution through enhanced automation, intelligent orchestration, and deep integration across containerized and multi-cloud architectures. With DevSecOps Managed Services now a cornerstone of modern engineering, the company continues to help enterprises build scalable, secure, and continuously optimized pipelines. This forward-leaning strategy ensures organizations can innovate confidently while meeting stringent regulatory demands—solidifying IBN Tech’s role as a key enabler of secure, future-ready digital ecosystems.Related Services-1. Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ 2. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

