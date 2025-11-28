DevSecOps Managed Services Propel IBN Technologies’ Secure Software Delivery

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era defined by rapid digital acceleration, the pressure to deliver software quickly has never been more intense. Unfortunately, this speed often comes with considerable security risks for organizations. DevSecOps Managed Services are reshaping development strategies by embedding security into every phase of the software lifecycle from planning and coding to testing and deployment. This proactive model ensures applications are secure by default, enabling businesses to prevent costly weaknesses and avoid reputational harm.With a clear understanding of the importance of secure and efficient development practices, IBN Tech is championing the adoption of DevSecOps Managed Services to elevate its software delivery performance. By merging the strengths of development, security, and operations teams into one cohesive framework, IBN Tech is driving technological innovation while sustaining high security levels. This transformative shift not only enhances the company’s overall solutions but also reaffirms its commitment to delivering reliable, future-ready technologies in a complex digital world.Unlock safer, faster software delivery with a tailored DevSecOps assessmentBook a free consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Industry Pressures Calling for Immediate Strategic InterventionToday’s software development environment is burdened by tough security challenges that cannot be managed by legacy processes:• A disconnected mix of security tools resulting in silos and limited visibility• Manual compliance execution slowing down deployment timelines and heightening audit risks• Developer resistance to security checkpoints that disrupt development flow• A widening skills gap with teams lacking adequate DevSecOps proficiency• Significant challenges integrating Infrastructure as Code scanning and SAST into existing CI/CD environmentsIBN Tech’s Comprehensive DevSecOps Managed Services Portfolio:IBN Tech equips businesses with a full range of DevSecOps Managed Services capabilities designed to weave security into development activities, helping teams overcome widespread risks and bottlenecks.✅ DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: A structured maturity analysis highlights gaps in tooling, culture, and pipelines, producing a strategic roadmap for short-term remediation and long-term DevSecOps advancement.✅ Secure CI/CD Integration: Security processes—including SAST, SCA, and DAST—are embedded into CI/CD pipelines with tools such as SonarQube, Fortify, and Snyk, ensuring automated scanning and ongoing compliance.✅ Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Through “policy as code,” AWS and Azure environments are fortified, minimizing misconfiguration risks and establishing sustainable, secure cloud operations.✅ Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Developers gain practical secure coding guidelines, role-specific training, and triage frameworks that deliver concise, actionable intelligence on vulnerabilities.✅ Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Automated compliance artifacts support SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and more, lowering the manual workload and enhancing audit readiness.Proven Success: Enhanced Security and Development SpeedDevSecOps Managed Services have empowered organizations to deliver software more rapidly while improving security throughout the lifecycle.• A prominent financial services company upgraded its workflows by embedding automated security checks, ongoing monitoring, and compliance verification into CI/CD pipelines.• This shift reduced critical early-stage vulnerabilities by 40%, improved release speed by 30%, and helped teams innovate securely and efficiently.Shaping the Future of Integrated Security DeliveryWith businesses accelerating digital initiatives, the need for comprehensive, embedded security practices has become central to delivering compliant and resilient software. Industry research underscores this shift: MRFR notes that the DevSecOps market, valued at $6.59 billion in 2022, is expected to reach $23.5 billion by 2032—evidence of the rising adoption of automated security, continuous validation, and security-aligned development workflows. This trend marks a broader understanding that proactive security engineering is no longer optional but a critical enabler of stability, trust, and long-term operational continuity.In line with this market trajectory, IBN Tech is advancing its capabilities with deeper automation, intelligent orchestration, and enhanced integration across multi-cloud and containerized frameworks. As DevSecOps Managed Services solidify their place as a core engineering necessity, IBN Tech remains committed to helping enterprises build secure, scalable, and high-maturity pipelines. This forward-looking focus empowers organizations to innovate confidently while navigating evolving regulatory landscapes—reinforcing IBN Tech’s leadership in enabling secure, future-oriented digital ecosystems.Related Services-1. Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ 2. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

