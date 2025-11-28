DevSecOps Managed Services Enhance IBN Technologies’ Leadership in Modern Software Security

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services

IBN Technologies’ DevSecOps Managed Services integrate security across development pipelines, enabling faster, secure, and compliant software delivery.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the digital world accelerates, organizations face an unprecedented demand for swift software delivery. Yet this rush often exposes them to significant security challenges. DevSecOps services and more specifically, DevSecOps Managed Services are revolutionizing development practices by integrating security into every stage of the software lifecycle, covering planning, coding, testing, and deployment. This comprehensive approach ensures applications are inherently secure, allowing companies to avoid expensive vulnerabilities and protect their brand reputation.Recognizing the urgent need for both agility and security, IBN Tech is proactively embracing DevSecOps Managed Services principles to enhance its development workflows. By bringing development, security, and operations teams together under a unified model, IBN Tech is fostering innovation while maintaining rigorous security standards. This strategic transformation not only strengthens the company’s technology portfolio but also highlights its ongoing commitment to delivering trusted, secure solutions in a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.Secure your development lifecycle with a personalized DevSecOps Managed Services review nowBook a free consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Industry Obstacles Requiring Swift and Strategic ActionModern development teams are up against severe security challenges that outdated practices are no longer capable of resolving:• Disjointed security tools producing siloed operations and critical blind spots• Labor-intensive compliance tasks creating release delays and higher audit exposure• Developer frustration with security gates that function as restrictive chokepoints• Unresolved skill shortages leaving organizations under-equipped in DevSecOps capabilities• Complex hurdles adding IaC scanning and SAST tools into current CI/CD pipelinesCore DevSecOps Services Offered Through the IBN Tech Platform:IBN Tech delivers a comprehensive range of DevSecOps Managed Services solutions that integrate security directly into development pipelines, helping organizations mitigate common operational and security challenges.✅ DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: A detailed maturity assessment identifies gaps in technology, culture, and delivery processes, delivering recommendations and a long-term roadmap to elevate DevSecOps adoption.✅ Secure CI/CD Integration: Key security tools—including SAST, SCA, and DAST—are embedded into CI/CD processes using platforms such as SonarQube, Fortify, and Snyk, enabling automated checks and compliance validation.✅ Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Using “policy as code,” IBN Tech secures AWS and Azure cloud ecosystems, preventing misconfigurations and ensuring ongoing adherence to secure operating practices.✅ Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Developers receive secure coding standards, specialized training, and structured triage support, enabling faster remediation through clear vulnerability insights.✅ Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Automated evidence gathering simplifies adherence to SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and similar compliance frameworks, reducing the burden of manual auditing.Client Impact: Faster Releases, Stronger SecurityBy adopting DevSecOps Managed Services, enterprises are speeding up delivery while ensuring security is built into every development phase.• A major financial institution revamped its pipeline by incorporating automated testing, continuous security oversight, and built-in compliance reviews within its CI/CD ecosystem.• As a result, the firm achieved a 40% decrease in critical issues during early development, accelerated release cycles by 30%, and supported innovation without sacrificing security.Driving the Next Wave of Secure Software DeliveryAs digital transformation accelerates across industries, organizations are recognizing that robust, end-to-end security is now essential for delivering software that is resilient, compliant, and built for scale. Recent industry insights reinforce this urgency: MRFR estimates that the DevSecOps market, valued at $6.59 billion in 2022, will surge to $23.5 billion by 2032, reflecting the widespread shift toward integrated security, automated governance, and proactive risk mitigation. This momentum signals a decisive industry understanding that security-by-design is no longer discretionary—it is fundamental to ensuring operational integrity and preserving customer confidence in a complex threat environment.Looking forward, IBN Tech is strengthening its role in this transformation through advanced automation, intelligent security orchestration, and seamless integration across multi-cloud and containerized ecosystems. As DevSecOps Managed Services becomes a foundational engineering discipline, the company remains focused on enabling enterprises to build mature, scalable, and continuously secure delivery pipelines. This strategic vision ensures organizations can innovate rapidly while staying ahead of evolving compliance demands—positioning IBN Tech as a long-term partner in shaping secure, future-ready digital environments supported by comprehensive DevSecOps Managed Services.Related Services-1. Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ 2. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.