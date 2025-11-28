DevSecOps Managed Services Strengthen IBN Technologies’ Drive for Secure, High-Velocity Delivery

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s fast-paced digital environment, the demand for rapid software delivery is higher than ever. However, this speed frequently introduces major security risks for organizations. DevSecOps Managed Services are transforming the way businesses handle software development by embedding security at every phase of the lifecycle from planning and coding to testing and deployment. This end-to-end integration ensures that applications are secure by design rather than secured later, enabling companies to prevent costly vulnerabilities and safeguard their reputation.Understanding the growing necessity for secure yet agile development, IBN Tech is leading the way in adopting DevSecOps Managed Services methodologies to strengthen its software delivery processes. By unifying development, security, and operations teams within a single collaborative framework, IBN Tech is accelerating innovation while upholding strong security measures. This forward-looking transformation not only elevates the company’s technological capabilities but also reinforces its dedication to delivering dependable solutions in an increasingly complex digital landscape.Get expert DevSecOps Managed Services guidance to strengthen your software delivery todayBook a free consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Industry Challenges Demanding Rapid Strategic InterventionToday’s software development landscape faces intense security pressures that traditional approaches can no longer address effectively:• Fragmented security toolsets leading to operational silos and dangerous visibility gaps• Manual compliance activities slowing release cycles and increasing the risk of audit failures• Developers resist security controls that are often perceived as bottlenecks• Persistent skill shortages, leaving teams without sufficient DevSecOps expertise• Difficulties integrating Infrastructure as Code scanning and Static Application Security Testing into existing CI/CD workflowsKey Services Delivered by the IBN Tech DevSecOps Platform:IBN Tech provides an end-to-end suite of DevSecOps Managed Services capabilities designed to embed security at every stage of development, ensuring teams can overcome today’s most persistent risks.✅DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: A comprehensive maturity evaluation uncovers gaps across tooling, team culture, and delivery pipelines, resulting in a clear and actionable roadmap for both near-term fixes and long-term enhancements.✅Secure CI/CD Integration: Advanced security mechanisms such as SAST, SCA, and DAST are seamlessly integrated into CI/CD workflows using tools like SonarQube, Fortify, and Snyk, enabling automated scanning and consistent compliance enforcement.✅Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Cloud environments on AWS and Azure are strengthened through “policy as code,” ensuring misconfigurations are eliminated and secure operating standards are maintained by default.✅Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Engineering teams gain access to structured secure coding guidelines, hands-on training, and triage processes that provide clear, actionable vulnerability insights.✅Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Automated evidence generation streamlines compliance with SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other standards, significantly cutting down audit effort and manual documentation.Client Success: Secure Development with Accelerated DeliveryWith DevSecOps Managed Services, organizations are achieving faster software releases while reinforcing security across the entire SDLC.• One top financial services firm enhanced its development pipeline by embedding automated security tests, real-time monitoring, and compliance validation into its CI/CD processes.• This integration helped the company cut critical vulnerabilities by 40% early in development, reduce release timelines by 30%, and enable teams to innovate confidently with stronger security.Driving the Future of Secure DeliveryAs companies accelerate their digital transformation strategies, comprehensive security processes are becoming essential to delivering software that is secure, compliant, and resilient. Industry research reflects this shift: MRFR reports that the global DevSecOps market, valued at $6.59 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $23.5 billion by 2032, underscoring the rapid expansion of security-integrated development and the growing reliance on automated compliance. This rising adoption highlights a broader industry recognition that proactive security engineering is no longer optional, is a strategic requirement for maintaining operational continuity and customer trust in an increasingly complex threat landscape.Looking ahead, IBN Tech is positioned to support this industry-wide momentum through deeper automation, intelligent security orchestration, and advanced integration across multi-cloud and containerized environments. With DevSecOps Managed Services becoming a core pillar of modern software engineering, the company remains committed to helping organizations achieve mature, scalable, and continuously secure delivery pipelines. This forward-looking approach ensures that enterprises can innovate at speed while meeting evolving regulatory obligations—reinforcing IBN Tech’s role as a trusted partner in advancing secure, future-ready digital ecosystems.Related Services-1. Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ 2. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

