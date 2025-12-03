TrustFinance Announces Winners of the 2025 Community Choice Awards for KOLs
Global voters recognize top financial creators across Forex, Crypto, Stocks, and Finance for their transparency, educational value, and community impact.
“These winners represent the heartbeat of today’s financial community,” said Peter Bu, CEO of TrustFinance. “Their authenticity and dedication have empowered millions to learn, trade, and make informed financial decisions.”
KOL CATEGORY WINNERS 2025:
Forex Category – Community Choice Award 2025
1st Place: สุขภาพจิตเทรดเดอร์
2nd Place: VÕ TIÊN SANH
3rd Place: Golfpy Trade
Crypto Category – Community Choice Award 2025
1st Place: LE BA DUY
2nd Place: Crypto Quantum Wave
3rd Place: P4 Provider
Stock Category – Community Choice Award 2025
1st Place: Hoang Quoc Viet
2nd Place: Phon Cheyaroon
3rd Place: THE MONEY GAME by Tanin Kunkamedee
Financial Category – Community Choice Award 2025
1st Place: SundayBoyInvest
2nd Place: Money Diaries
3rd Place: Trader Mait NXi
The 2025 awards received thousands of votes from regions including Asia, Europe, and the Americas, underscoring the global demand for trustworthy, high-quality financial education. The Community Choice Awards highlight creators who use their platforms to educate and empower audiences through market analysis, trading insights, investment literacy, and content focused on mental well-being for traders. These KOLs reflect the future of responsible, community-driven financial content.
About TrustFinance:
TrustFinance is a global financial review and transparency platform that supports traders and investors in making informed decisions through verified reviews, TrustScores, regulatory insights, and comprehensive company profiles. With a mission to promote clarity and trust across the financial sector, TrustFinance enables users to navigate markets with greater confidence.
To view all Community Choice Award winners, visit www.trustfinance.com/voting
