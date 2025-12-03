TrustFinance Announces Winners of the 2025 Community Choice Awards for KOLs

Community Choice Awards - KOL Category Community Choice Awards - KOL Winners

Global voters recognize top financial creators across Forex, Crypto, Stocks, and Finance for their transparency, educational value, and community impact.

SINGAPORE, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrustFinance announces the official winners of the 2025 Community Choice Awards – KOL Category, recognizing the most trusted and influential financial creators across Forex, Crypto, Stocks, and Financial Education. Unlike traditional awards selected by judging panels, the Community Choice Awards are decided entirely through public voting. This year’s results reflect the authentic voice of traders, investors, and finance learners who selected the creators they trust most for clarity, transparency, and meaningful educational value.“These winners represent the heartbeat of today’s financial community,” said Peter Bu, CEO of TrustFinance. “Their authenticity and dedication have empowered millions to learn, trade, and make informed financial decisions.”KOL CATEGORY WINNERS 2025:Forex Category – Community Choice Award 20251st Place: สุขภาพจิตเทรดเดอร์2nd Place: VÕ TIÊN SANH3rd Place: Golfpy TradeCrypto Category – Community Choice Award 20251st Place: LE BA DUY2nd Place: Crypto Quantum Wave3rd Place: P4 ProviderStock Category – Community Choice Award 20251st Place: Hoang Quoc Viet2nd Place: Phon Cheyaroon3rd Place: THE MONEY GAME by Tanin KunkamedeeFinancial Category – Community Choice Award 20251st Place: SundayBoyInvest2nd Place: Money Diaries3rd Place: Trader Mait NXiThe 2025 awards received thousands of votes from regions including Asia, Europe, and the Americas, underscoring the global demand for trustworthy, high-quality financial education. The Community Choice Awards highlight creators who use their platforms to educate and empower audiences through market analysis, trading insights, investment literacy, and content focused on mental well-being for traders. These KOLs reflect the future of responsible, community-driven financial content.About TrustFinance:TrustFinance is a global financial review and transparency platform that supports traders and investors in making informed decisions through verified reviews, TrustScores, regulatory insights, and comprehensive company profiles. With a mission to promote clarity and trust across the financial sector, TrustFinance enables users to navigate markets with greater confidence.To view all Community Choice Award winners, visit www.trustfinance.com/voting

