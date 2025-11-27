Deep Learning Chip Market to Reach $81,776.8 Million By 2030

Deep learning chip market was valued at $4,465.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $81,776.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 35.2%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The deep learning chip market size is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to emergence of quantum computing and increase in implementation of deep learning chips in robotics. North America exhibits the highest adoption of deep learning chips. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster pace, predicting lucrative growth.Get a Sample PDF Report to understand our report before you purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2558 Deep learning is a branch of machine learning which is based on artificial neural networks. Deep learning algorithms use a neural network to find associations between a set of inputs and outputs. Deep learning is a particular kind of machine learning that achieves great power and flexibility by learning to represent the world as a nested hierarchy of concepts. It powers some of the most interesting applications in the world, like autonomous vehicles and real-time translation. Some of the application where deep learning chips are widely used include healthcare, automotive, retail, IT & telecommunication, and industrial. Automotive industry is expected to grow with the significant growth rate during the forecast period.The constantly evolving retail industry, automotive and healthcare industry majorly drives the growth of the deep learning chip market. Further, increase in number of electric vehicles and the emergence of the quantum computing, increase in number of AI applications, and development of smarter robots drive the growth of the deep learning chip market. However, dearth of skilled workforce is expected to hinder the growth of the deep learning chip market.Make a Direct Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/39ea1522ac4a7413de6c58fa5e6a50a7 Deep learning chip market by GPU chip type contributed the maximum in terms of revenue to the market and accounted for around 34.1% share in 2020. Factors such as development of smarter robots and increased adoption of deep learning chips in the developing regions propel the market growth. Deep learning chip by system on chip technology is expected to dominate the market growth during the forecast period.Covid-19 ImpactCOVID-19 has impacted the global electronics and semiconductor sector, due to which production facility as well as new projects have stalled. The emergence of COVID-19 has lowered the growth of the deep learning chip market in 2020, and is estimated to witness significant growth till the end of 2021. Implementation of partial or complete lockdown across countries is the prime reason for the lower growth rate.To Ask About Report Availability or Customization, Click Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2558 Key Findings Of The StudyBy chip type, the GPU segment generated the highest revenue in the deep learning chip market in 2020.By technology, the system on chip segment held the largest market share revenue in the deep learning chip market in 2020.By industrial vertical, the automotive segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The key players operating in this market are AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Bitmain Technologies, Qualcomm, Amazon, Xilinx, and Samsung. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, regional expansion, and collaboration, to enhance their market penetration.

