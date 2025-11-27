SuperBored Launches with Debut Project by LAÏ & Liliane Chlela

SUPERBORED SUPERBORED1 SUPERBORED2 SUPERBORED3

Independent creative collective makes its debut with the release of “Mesh S7ab” (Not Friends) on December 4.

BEIRUT, LEBANON, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent creative collective SuperBored marks its official launch with the release of its first project: a collaboration between emerging artist LAÏ and acclaimed producer Liliane Chlela. The debut track, “Mesh S7ab” (Not Friends), will be available worldwide on December 4 across major streaming platforms and on Bandcamp.SuperBored was born from the idea of creating new fields of play between artists from different disciplines, a space where experimentation thrives, boundaries blur, and artists are free to create without the burden of production and distribution logistics. The collective embraces an artist-first model, ensuring contributors retain full ownership of their work while benefiting from end-to-end curation, production, and distribution. Unlike traditional collectives, SuperBored is intentionally flexible in nature and structure, allowing it to evolve through the contributions of invited artists rather than enforcing a fixed vision.Debut Project: LAÏ × Liliane ChlelaThe collective’s debut project brings together two Lebanese artists from different worlds. LAÏ, a rising experimental dark-pop artist active in the region’s emerging music scene, and Liliane Chlela, a pioneering producer with over 20 years of experience in music production and live performance, widely respected for her prolific output and innovative sonic identity.The collaboration was experimental in nature, with SuperBored approaching each artist independently, LAÏ embracing the idea of exploratively building on a couple of her demo pieces, and Liliane injecting her own production take without prerequisites or restraints. This process resulted in two powerful tracks, with “Mesh S7ab” (Not Friends) being the first release. The sound fuses electronic drum’n bass with pop sensibilities, offering a bold, genre-bending experience that challenges the familiar.This Debut Project exemplifies a truly multidisciplinary collaboration, beyond music alone. A director, lettering artist, motion designer, choreographer, and product designer were invited to contribute to the project’s artistic release, bringing to life SuperBored’s philosophy of cross-disciplinary play.Availability“Mesh S7ab” (Not Friends) will be available on all major streaming platforms starting December 4, with a Bandcamp release offering direct artist support and ownership, a key priority for the collective. The project’s second installment, i.e. the second track, is slated for early 2026, accompanied by a limited physical release.About SuperBoredAn independent creative collective with no defined structure or pathway, SuperBored is dedicated to originating fresh, experimental works of art in all its forms of expression, free from established norms and constraints. As such, it is dedicated to preserving and empowering raw talent and, thereby, enabling unpredictable connections and outcomes. By fostering open-ended collaboration and, additionally, prioritizing artist ownership, SuperBored reimagines how artistic projects are curated, produced, and shared with the world.Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearesuperbored/ Website: www.wearesuperbored.com ContactWassim HaddadFounder & Creative Directorw@superbored.com

